Why Christopher Luxon may ride the whinging wave all the way to the Beehive

ANALYSIS: National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been copping a bit of flack for his comments that New Zealand has become, “a very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”. He says that he was not in fact talking about his compatriots, but the Labour Government.

But the fact is that he’s right – to a degree and least. And there are plenty of voters that think so. And the wave of people who whinge about the whinging is exactly what he hopes to ride into office on October 14. It is a key part of the Luxon pitch – although not usually expressed in such blunt terms. Usually it takes the form of talking about aspiration, positivity and the drive to get ahead. Getting our mojo back, apparently.

“I’m a big patriotic Kiwi,” he said on Tuesday, while in Ōpōtiki denouncing gang activity which has apparently been the cause of school and business closures in the area.

Labour has made its bread and butter over the past few years out of tackling domestic issues – Covid-19 and more broadly domestic inequality. Its focus has been – mostly – on trying to keep the economy ticking along while correcting what it thinks have been structural inequities and unfairness in the system.

Christopher Luxon meets farmers in Helensville, Auckland

So there's been a focus on boosting benefit rates, Government payments and transfers, reducing things like pharmaceutical costs and so on. Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s firepower on the international stage was a genuine thing and the Government has continued to conclude trade deals – a bipartisan commitment over decades – but really supercharging New Zealand’s economy has not been priority.

Overall, it has been a domestically focused Government far more interested in what Labour reckons it takes to fix up the place and divide up the existing economic pie that to actively pursue policies to grow it. That has changed at the margins with Labour leaning into immigration in the past year.

Luxon is far more focussed on the economic pie, although it should be noted that there’s been scant supply-side policies proposed to really achieve this to date. Lots of promising slogans though – or not – depending on your point of view.

Ardern and Labour’s Covid-19 response was of course the most explicitly inward-looking policy suite possible: closing the borders, creating a lottery to get in and basically saying to any citizens offshore – forget about visitors – that they didn’t have a full right of return to their homeland.

If that isn’t inward-looking It's tough to see what is.

The fact is, however, that there is now an increasing divide between Labour and National (or between the left and the right) that actually goes deeper into the culture. The right is now far more fully focussed on New Zealand having to keep up in order to compete in the world, keep living standards high and ensure that talented New Zealanders don’t leave. Meanwhile, the left is far more focussed on making sure people who live here are cared for and that things are ‘fair’.

There is a definite sense in which National and ACT think about every New Zealander as a potential global citizen (even recognising that most won’t be) who the current Government isn’t properly preparing through the education system, before then punishing with higher taxes and fewer opportunities. Oh and by the way, you’ll probably get robbed if you try to start a business.

And while all this is going on, the centre-right narrative is attempting to say, Labour just goes on about inequality, unfairness and weird bureaucratic programmes to fix real-world problems while trying to tear down anyone being too successful.

That’s the itch Luxon is trying to scratch, albeit in a furtive, fumbling sort of a way. Former National leader John Key also got into it in 2021 when he called New Zealand a “hermit Kingdom”. He and Luxon are basically international guys who see local nativism and non-competitive policy settings as dragging down New Zealanders’ opportunities – whether voters understand it in those terms or not.

There is also no small irony in the fact that the task of any opposition leader is essentially to be whinger-in-chief although to do it in such a way that a sizeable chunk of voters think that it's a fair point or just common sense, is a crucial part of the craft.