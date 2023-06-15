Labour's Ikaroa Rāwhiti search continues as ex-All Black, councillor won't stand

Meka Whaitiri hopes to remain an MP until October, after ditching Labour to join Te Pāti Māori.

There’s no timeframe for when Labour will announce a new candidate in Ikaroa Rāwhiti and top contenders have ruled themselves out.

Labour has been canvassing potential candidates for weeks, but is still not in a position to announce anyone. The most high-profile name to be suggested, former All Blacks’ captain Taine Randell​, has told Stuff he’s decided not to run for Parliament.

Meka Whaitiri’s defection from Labour to Te Pāti Māori caused a three-pronged headache for Labour. In Parliament, the Government lost a minister due to her dramatic exit from the party. It also caused issues with its local campaign in Ikaroa Rāwhiti.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Meka Whaitiri, left, ditched Labour, causing a headache for its Māori campaign manager Willie Jackson.

Much of Labour’s ground team in Ikaroa Rāwhiti and its electorate committee was made up of Whaitiri’s whānau and supporters. The party’s Māori campaign chairperson, Willie Jackson, said this has caused delays in selecting a new candidate. They not only had to find a candidate, but rebuild the local team as well.

For Labour, members of its electorate committee (LEC) ultimately select local candidates. But before a new Ikaora Rāwhiti candidate could be chosen, the party had to sort through the LEC trying to work out who joined to support Labour and who was there just for Whaitiri.

With the cleanup, and candidate selection process dragging on, Labour appears to be having trouble finding the right person to stand against Whaitiri.

Supplied Former All Black captain Taine Randell, right, entered into business, leading Māori export industries, after leaving rugby. Here he performs a haka alongside then Māori affairs minister Dr Pita Sharples in Beijing in 2012. (File photo)

Randell​ would have been a very strong contender for Labour.

He played for the All Blacks for seven years, until 2002, including 22 tests as captain.

After leaving professional rugby, he started a business career overseas before returning home to Hawke’s Bay. He runs his own company, and has been involved in other companies and investments, including in Māori business and aquaculture.

Randell​ said he had considered getting into politics. He was aware of discussions in Labour and Māori political circles about him standing for the party, and said he did give it some consideration.

However, in the end, he said “reality set in”.

“Politics, no thanks,” was his answer.

Peter Drury/Waikato Times Randell played for the All Blacks for seven years, finishing in 2003.

At the end of May, Jackson said the party should be ready to announce its new Ikarora Rāwhiti candidate around mid-June.

But on Wednesday, Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond​ said there was no “fixed date” for when the candidate selection would be complete.

He declined to comment further, saying candidate selections were an “internal party” process.

Jackson said he’d spoken with potential candidates but some of those discussions had ended with them encouraging him to stand. He is from Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou, so has whakapapa links to the Ikaroa Rāwhiti rohe, but lives in Tāmaki Makaurau.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Willie Jackson won’t rule himself out of standing in Ikaroa Rāwhiti.

“I would be a very reluctant candidate. But I don't rule it out altogether, because you never know in politics,” he said at the time.

Another name that’s been mentioned a few times in Labour’s search has been Thompson Hokianga. He is one of two Māori ward councillors on the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and also sits on the Ngāti Kahungunu board.

Political commentator Shane Te Pou​ told RNZ’s Mata that sources on the East Coast reckoned Hokianga was the “odds on favourite to accept the nomination”.

But in a short text to Stuff on Wednesday, Hokianga denied he was going to stand for Labour.