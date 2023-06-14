Party leaders trade jabs at Fieldays

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says no-one at Fieldays is wet, whiny or negative.

Chris Hipkins and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon have traded jabs at Fieldays as they mingled with farmers, with the prime minister also getting in “a bit of a yarn” with former deputy prime minister Winston Peters.

Luxon was asked about his comment earlier this week saying New Zealand was a “very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country" that had lost its mojo.

“New Zealand is the best country on planet Earth,” Luxon said on Wednesday.

“It has endless potential, we have very smart people, we are right bang smack in the middle of the Asia Pacific region.”

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins rules out a fertiliser tax for farmers

* Property-owning MPs 'will be feeling mortgage pain too'

* Greens to use 'State of the Planet' speech to rally the Left, as Labour turns to centre



“But under this Labour government in the last six years, this is a country heading utterly, totally, completely in the wrong direction. The Government is wet and whiny.”

Hipkins said of this time at Fieldays he had not met “anyone who's wet, I haven't met anyone who's whiny, I haven't met anyone who's inward looking, I haven't met anyone who's really negative - admittedly, I haven't run into Christopher Luxon, yet”.

He said he did have “a bit of a yarn to Winston Peters over lunch”.

They largely talked about the weather.

Peters, whose party NZFirst had a booth at Fieldays, said Hipkins approached him to say "hello" while he was eating lunch.

"We talked about the weather ... It's lovely and sunny, if you want to get a sun tan, that's the place to be."

He said Hipkin's leadership of the Labour Party had not changed his position on any potential for NZFirst to work again with Labour after the coming election.

Since being voted out of a coalition Government with Labour at the 2020 election, Peters has been trying to create distance between NZFirst and the Government by suggesting Labour was failing to consult him on contentious policies, such as work around "co-governance".

"We found out so many things that we were never told, which we had to be told, and those things were alarming to us ... and we asked them questions at the time, and they did not tell us the truth," he said, on Wednesday.

"Nobody gets to lie to me twice,” Peters said.

"We are not going to go into any coalition or any party that can't keep its word."

Peters said he saw Luxon at the event as well. The two didn't speak, as Luxon was busy talking to others, but Peters spoke with party members including trade and agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times National party leader Christopher Luxon at Fieldays.

At the same time, the Government has announced almost $18 million would go towards a new greenhouse gas testing and research facility and $4m to soil and grass research in an effort to help farmers reduce their emissions.

Hipkins said “farmers can’t do it all on their own and agriculture is too important for the Government not to be investing in better environmental outcomes”.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said $17.7m, comprised of funding from the Government, the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions and AgResearch, would go towards the construction of a new greenhouse gas testing facility.

”The new-build will include 12 respiration chambers which allow researchers to measure and monitor changes to methane emissions in individual cows.”

Hipkins said it was about “supporting the sector, particularly to look at areas like greenhouse gas emissions, and how they can bring down the greenhouse gas emissions”.

“I think it's exciting stuff.”

The National Party earlier this week announced its plan to stop agriculture being added to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and push back any decision about pricing farming emissions until 2030.

Under the Government’s plan, an agricultural emissions pricing system was to be agreed upon by 2025, or such emissions would be priced under the ETS.

Luxon said National had supported He Waka Eke Noa, the partnership plan to price farming emission, “from the beginning, we’ve said it’s right the industry develops a solution”.

“Chris Hipkins and the Labour government shot it to pieces, they killed it back... last year. It's a bit like a bad Monty Python skit with a Dead Parrot really, is it's not there.”

McClay said last week there were parts of He Waka Eke Noa that remain important to the sector, “but itself, it’s dead”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hipkins ruled out a tax on fertiliser, a suggestion which had attracted criticism from the agricultural sector and the Opposition.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor​ had discussed a fertiliser levy with the agricultural sector as an interim funding measure while the industry continued to work out the best way to price its greenhouse gas emissions. It was mooted as a replacement to the sector-led emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN), which hasn’t yet been agreed.

ACT’s primary industry spokesperson Mark Cameron put it down as a win – “This is excellent news for farmers and consumers.”

“Any such tax would be a blunt instrument because it will punish farmers for the inputs they use rather than the outcomes they achieve.”