NZ-based CCP state media publisher donated more than $18,000 to National Party

Chinese state-run media publisher Vicky Lu, second from left, donated $18,000 to the National Party in 2022. She met with Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, second from right, in March this year.

The New Zealand-based publisher of the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper has donated more than $18,000 to the National Party.

Vicky Lu (陸欣讌), publisher of the People’s Daily Overseas Edition in New Zealand, donated a one-off sum of $18,750 to the National Party on May 5, 2022. The People’s Daily is the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official newspaper, pushing the party’s message to members within the country and to Chinese diaspora offshore.

Lu said she made the donation as she had “always been a supporter of National”. The National Party said it followed the law.

But the donation has come amid debate about how New Zealand political parties are funded and after years of mounting concern at foreign interference in New Zealand’s democracy by the CCP.

“There’s been a lot of debate about how political parties are funded and one of the key issues is whether, or to what, extent the funding comes from external political actors, such as political parties like the Chinese Communist Party,” said Dr Jason Young, director of Victoria University of Wellington’s Contemporary China Research Centre.

The People’s Daily was “not a newspaper”, Young said, as there was no separation between the party and the news organisation.

There is no indication the donation, or its receipt, was illegal. The donation was made public by the National Party in its electoral returns filed to the Electoral Commission. Under law, parties need to declare the details of donations of more than $15,000.

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

When Stuff first approached the National Party for comment about the donation, a spokesperson asked for “proof” of Lu’s connection to Chinese state media.

“The National Party takes its requirements under the Electoral Act seriously and declares donations in compliance with these requirements.”

A spokesperson for leader Christopher Luxon said donations were a “party matter” – not for the parliamentary wing of the party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s party president Sylvia Wood, left, and leader Christopher Luxon, right. (File photo)

Lu told Stuff she did not feel she needed to explain her political views to the public.

“I have always been a supporter of National,” she said. “There are no other reasons regarding [why] I donated to the party.”

Lu is the sole director of Auckland-based company Beyond International Media Group, which on its company website says it takes “great honor” in establishing a New Zealand website for Haiwai Net (海外网) – the official website of the People’s Daily Overseas Edition.

Beyond International Media Group is the ultimate holding company of HWW NZ Limited, which lists the New Zealand Haiwai Net website as its website.

According to material published by the Chinese Embassy and its consulates, Lu met with Chinese diplomats, including ambassador Wang Xiaolong, earlier this year as the “person-in-charge” of the People’s Daily Overseas Edition in New Zealand. Lu and the diplomats were described as discussing how the publication was doing in New Zealand.

“Ambassador Wang said the embassy will continue support and help publishing the People’s Daily Overseas Edition, to help overseas readers better understand the development and changes of China in the new era, tell China stories well and spread China’s voice,” the Chinese embassy wrote on its website on March 30, echoing a talking point from Beijing.

Both the National and Labour parties have been scrutinised in recent years for receiving donations from Chinese-New Zealanders tied to organisations that have links to the CCP.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng were found guilty last year over unlawful donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018. (File photo)

Three Chinese businessmen – Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – were found guilty last October over unlawful donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018. Former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross was also charged over the same donations, but found not guilty.

The same businessmen were found not guilty on charges related to donations made to the Labour Party.

New Zealand’s electoral system was potentially vulnerable to foreign interference, a Government-appointed independent review of the electoral system said earlier this month, in its interim report.

“A foreign state could try to interfere in the electoral system through political finance, including by hiding the true source of a donation and therefore covertly obtaining influence and leverage over parties and candidates.”

The Security Intelligence Service has similarly warned of this risk at a parliamentary hearing in 2019.