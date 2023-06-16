Stuart Nash report finds conflict of interest, but no other sharing of confidential information instances

The inquiry into the Stuart Nash saga has been released – finding no other instances of sharing confidential information “other than those that led to his dismissal”, but it did reveal an additional conflict of interest.

The report by Cabinet Secretary Rachel Hayward found Nash was involved in the appointment of a donor and close friend to a position on a government advisory board.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dismissed Nash as a minister in March after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Despite listing four instances where Nash should have handled the conflict of interest differently, the report said he identified the conflict of interest, “took substantive steps” to manage the conflict, and it was at the “lower level” of breaches in the Cabinet manual.

Stuff Stuart Nash.

The conflict of interest related to Nash’s close friend Phil McCaw who in 2020 donated $6500 to his election campaign.

McCaw was appointed by Research and Science Minister Megan Woods in 2022 to the position of chair of the new ‘Startup Advisors Council’. Nash was Regional and Economic Development Minister at the time.

In 2021, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) officials discussed potential appointments with Nash when developing the council. McCaw was mentioned in a MBIE briefing note and was also suggested by Nash as a potential candidate.

Nash disclosed the potential for a perception of a conflict of interest, given his friendship with McCaw and suggested he should not have a formal role in the appointment process.

Nash was present at a Cabinet meeting where a committee decision on the establishment of the council and its members was confirmed. While the potential conflict was disclosed to MBIE, here was no record of Nash declaring the conflict of interest to the Cabinet Office at the time.

Nash and Woods jointly announced the council and its members in May 2022. In August, McCaw emailed Nash saying, “As you will be aware I have recently accepted the role, graciously offered by you and your MBIE team, to Chair the Start-up Council”.

“I am excited by this opportunity …”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Stuart Nash arrives back to work earlier this year.

The Regional and Economic Development Minister has power in the terms of reference to appoint members of the council and can terminate appointments.

Hayward said ‘good practice’ of managing a conflict of interest would have involved Nash formally transferring responsibility for the appointment of the chair to another minister in writing and with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Nash should have considered ongoing ministerial responsibilities or decisions that might affect McCaw - such as his power to terminate his role, and declared his conflict of interest during the confirmation by Cabinet.

Nash should have also not participated in the announcement of the appointment.

“Nash did not fully manage his conflict of interest in relation to this appointment, but as noted above, this finding is at the lower level in terms of inconsistency with Cabinet Manual principles,” the report said.

Hipkins on Friday said Nash took actions to manage the conflict, including removing himself from the appointment process.

“The report concludes he should have also declared his interest when Cabinet signed off the appointment and made it clear that another Minister was responsible.

“But the review finds that this is at the lower end of transgressions and in fairness to Stuart he did take actions to manage the conflict.”

The report said Nash advised the inquiry he had communicated with some donors through a Gmail account and consented to the review searching the account, while Parliamentary Service searched his parliamentary emails. The inquiry also searched his phone to look through texts and WhatsApp messages and his ministerial document drives were searched.

“There were some time periods in which there were no text message exchanges with certain declared donors or donor representatives on Hon Nash’s phone, sometimes for months,” the report stated.

“Nash told the review that, as part of keeping up to date with communications, he did, at times, delete messages from his phone – a protocol he says he developed well before his ministerial career. I have drawn no conclusions, adverse or otherwise, about the presence or absence of texts on Hon Nash’s phone.”

In response to the report, Nash said he always took his Ministerial roles and responsibilities “very seriously and prided myself on being incredibly solution-focussed when faced with some of the most daunting issues any New Zealand government has ever had to deal with”.

“Whilst never shying away from accepting responsibility for the actions that led to my Ministerial demise, I am now hopeful that the Cabinet Office report will draw a line under this issue.”

Nash held nine portfolios in his time in Cabinet. He was dismissed from Cabinet on March 28, and had been placed on a final warning on March 17.

Hipkins in March ordered the review of Nash’s communications with his donors to look at whether there had been any other breaches and whether there had been any perceived or actual conflicts of interest.

“When I asked for this review, I wanted to satisfy myself there were no other instances where confidential Cabinet information was shared with donors. I’m pleased that there were none,” Hipkins said on Friday.

“Stuart Nash has already paid the ultimate price for his actions by being removed as a minister. He is also retiring from politics at the upcoming election.”

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash – then minister for small business – sent the email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

The Cabinet manual, the document governing conduct of Cabinet ministers, states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

Nash was already on a “final warning” before he was sacked, after resigning as police minister for boasting in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash was then found to have directly contacted a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet list.

Hipkins said at the time there was “a clear pattern” of Nash breaking convention, but said he hadn’t done so for personal gain.

Nash announced his retirement from Parliament in April, apologising for his breach of Cabinet rules, saying he had been wrong “too many times”.