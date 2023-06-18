National pledges tougher sentences for gang members, Greens call policy 'redundant' and 'long-standing'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has promised to create tougher sentences for gang members.

National is promising to create tougher sentences for gang members, adding gang membership as an aggravating factor when handed down a sentence for an offence.

However, the Green Party and Labour both say National’s proposal is already happening and “really redundant”.

The announcement comes as politicians face criticism over creating a “political football” over the Ōpōtiki's gang funeral.

National leader Christopher Luxon said gangs “thrive by preying on the most vulnerable individuals, peddling addiction, intimidation, and widespread misery wherever they set up shop.”

“That is why a National government I lead will make gang membership an aggravating factor in sentencing so that gang members will face tougher consequences for their crimes,” he said.

But Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said National had announced “something that has zero value and feeds into their failed values”.

“It's wild you would even suggest it.”

There are a range of aggravating and mitigating factors which are taken into account during sentencing in New Zealand.

“Aggravating factors acknowledge that in some cases, the circumstances surrounding a crime may inflict greater harm upon their victims, and so warrant stronger sentences,” Luxon said.

“National believes the visible presence of gangs in communities can lead to prolonged fear and intimidation for victims who have suffered at the hands of gang-related offences.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon made the law and order announcement during a visit to Auckland shop owners on Sunday.

Some aggravating factors include any particular cruelty in the offence, if the offender was abusing a position of trust or authority, the extent of loss, damage or harm or if the victim was particularly vulnerable.

It already takes into account the nature and extent of the connection of the crime and the offender’s participation or involvement in an organised crime group.

National’s proposal means that gang membership alone will also be taken into account by the judge when deciding the sentence.

“In practice, it means offenders who are known members of criminal gangs will likely face tougher sentences for crime,” Luxon said.

Ghahraman said “whoever wrote this is completely unaware of sentencing precedents… and didn’t know this is very long-standing.”

On the Sentencing Act, she said offences National was wanting to address, such as robberies and violent offending, would likely already relate to their gang membership.

“I think it’s evidence National has very little experience or expertise in the justice sector.

“At best we’re dealing with an incompetent political party on justice, at worst … they’re just saying things that will have no impact but will sound good to people who don’t know.”

Labour Party police spokesperson Ginny Anderson said the policy amounts to little more than what already exists in legislation.

“It’s a rehash of the policy it took to the 2020 election and is pretty lazy stuff,” she said.

“The law as it stands says sentencing must take into account being in a gang or organised crime group as an aggravated factor in sentencing. National are simply proposing a technical tweak.”

National has already promised to ban gang patches and insignia in public and stop gang members from gathering in public.

Ōpōtiki made headlines after the death and tangihanga of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said the situation was made worse by sensationalised reports and political grandstanding.

Following Taiatini’s death, reports of rival Black Power homes being torched and shots fired at properties saw 100 police reinforcements called in.

Several schools closed for the tangi on Wednesday.

During the week, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was unacceptable the town had been brought to a standstill by the increased gang presence, while Luxon criticised Labour’s "inaction", saying children should be safe going to school.