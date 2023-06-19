Chris Hipkins insists Meng Foon is no longer race relations commissioner

Meng Foon says he has not resigned as the race relations commissioner.

Is Meng Foon still the race relations commissioner? He’s “not quite sure”.

But Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he’s certain Foon no longer has the job.

Hipkins said he received Foon’s resignation letter on Friday morning, but Foon denied he’d resigned.

The question over Foon’s role as race relations commissioner has hung around for days, after Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell​ on Friday announced his resignation. In a statement, she said she was probably going to sack him if he didn’t resign but welcomed his “resignation”.

Foon, on Monday, insisted he’d never resigned and called the entire process “a shambles”. He said it appeared Hipkins’ office leaked details of his impending exit, and denied he’d failed to declare any conflict of interest.

“I don't know what I'm up to now. There have been so many twists and turns. I haven't formally written to the associate minister [to resign],” he told Stuff on Monday.

While Foon remained unsure if he still had a job, Hipkins said there was no way he would continue as the race relations commissioner.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Meng Foon says he wants to continue as race relations commissioner.

Asked who the current race relations commissioner was on Monday afternoon, Hipkins replied: “I don’t have an answer for you on that, but it’s not Meng Foon.”

He then went on to read an email he said Foon sent him just before 10.30am Friday, and reportedly said: “I am resigning as the race relations commissioner as I didn’t declare the amount of money M Y Gold Investments was receiving from MSD. I will resign Sunday.”

Foon said he received a call from the secretary for justice, Andrew Kibblewhite​, on Friday morning, telling him that the minister would be in touch to discuss his future as the race relations commissioner.

He said the email to Hipkins was intended as a heads-up that he would rather resign than be sacked, but was not a resignation letter.

Later on Friday, Russell issued a statement via the prime minister’s office, saying he had resigned. Foon said she hadn’t contacted him.

Hipkins said Russell had written to Foon at some point, to saying she was accepting his resignation.

“While he has now chosen to resign I think it’s important the public is aware of the circumstances in which he has made that decision,” Russell’s statement said.

It discussed an investigation into Foon’s pecuniary interests, with Russell saying his “failure” to disclose a conflict of interest meant she was likely going to sack him.

She said Foon​ had failed to declare his commercial interests in emergency housing, which constituted a “serious breach” of his obligations as a commissioner. He had been the director and shareholder of a company with his wife, called M Y Investments, that collected $2 million from the Government for its housing.

But Foon said Russell was wrong. He said he had declared all his interests, including that he is a director and shareholder of M Y Gold Investment.

He said it appeared that the Human Rights Commission had misfiled his declarations of conflicts of interests.

In 2019, Foon was appointed the race relations commissioner. The role holds the Government and other institutions to account, and sits within the Human Rights Commission.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell announced Meng Foon’s resignation as race relations commissioner on Friday.

Foon said he loved the job and would fight to keep it.

“I love it, I love the people,” he said.

“I would like to stay. I just want justice in this situation. I want the new facts, that have been presented - showing that I did declare emergency housing in my declaration in the beginning - to be taken seriously. That shouldn't be dismissed.”

Foon said Kibblewhite, who leads the Ministry of Justice, told him on Friday that he would have the chance to respond to Russell’s concerns about his conflict of interest declarations.

“He said, ‘Look, Meng. It's highly probably that the associate minister will remove you from office’,” Foon recalled.

“He said there's going to be a letter coming on Monday (today) stating the reasons why they are going to remove me and I would have an opportunity to respond.”

He said that letter never arrived, but then a statement was issued saying he had resigned.

“That [statement] was in the newspaper, not to me. They didn't write to me about it. Perhaps that's the way they announce removals. This is foreign to me - I've never been sacked before."