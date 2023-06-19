Government changes ECE policy after 'loud and clear' concerns from sector

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discusses changes to ECE policy and an increase to Paid Parental Leave.

Some new parents will receive an extra $51 a week after an increase to Paid Parental Leave.

Parents can receive equal to their usual income, up to a maximum of $661.10 a week. This will rise from July 1 up to $712.20 a week before tax.

Associate Workplace Relations Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​ said “the extra $51 per week will help support a large number of families with 56,200 people receiving a payment in 2022”.

“The parental leave payment will increase 7.7 percent to reflect the rise in the average wage,” she said.

“The minimum rate for self-employed parents will increase to $227 per week, which is equal to 10 hours of the minimum wage for an adult worker.”

The Government is also making changes to its $1.2 billion early childhood education (ECE) Budget Day policy after concerns from the sector.

The policy extended a 20 hours fees free scheme to include 2-year-olds. It originally required some centres to offer 20 hours only if requested.

Concerns expressed by the sector about the policy included that it could have unintended consequences leading to higher fees and fewer providers. This spurred the Government to remove a condition of the plan.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff China, Hipkins announced he will be meeting China President Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had heard the concerns, “loud and clear”.

“This was the stumbling block for them.”

Associate Education Minister Jo Luxton said ECE representatives “specifically flagged the proposed condition requiring services to offer enrolments for 20 hours only, if requested”.

“Minister (Jan) Tinetti and I have agreed to remove the condition. This change will still enable parents to access more affordable childcare while allowing services to retain flexibility in their enrolment practices to support their viability.”

“The other proposed funding conditions will remain, providing fee transparency and making sure 20 hours ECE is genuinely free to parents.”

It comes after Meng Foon told media he hasn’t resigned as Race Relations Commissioner, despite Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell​ on Friday announcing his resignation.

Foon said the entire process had been “a shambles”.

Asked who the Race Relations Commissioner, Hipkins said it was not Foon.

Ahead of his trip to China, Hipkins announced he will be meeting China President Xi Jinping.