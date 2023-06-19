Chris Hipkins to meet Xi Jinping in China next week

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will make a trip to China, the first for a prime minister since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government has confirmed that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping while leading a trade delegation to the country next week.

Hipkins will meet with a coterie of the highest ranked officials in the Chinese Government and the Chinese Communist Party. In addition to meeting Xi, he will also meet with new Premier Li Qiang and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.

The trip is the first since then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefly travelled to China in 2019, a trip cut short as it happened in the aftermath of the March 15 shootings in Christchurch.

Trade is the key focus of the trip, with Hipkins bringing a business delegation of New Zealand exporters from the primary sector, tourism and education sectors. He will lead a 29-strong business delegation and visit Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai.

“Since becoming Prime Minister I’ve prioritised working in partnership with business to boost export growth in order to grow our economy,” Hipkins said.

“China represents nearly a quarter of all our exports, was our second-largest source of tourists pre-covid and is a significant source of international students, so it’s a critical part of our economic recovery,” Hipkins said.

He will also give a keynote address at Peking University and hold a round table event to promote New Zealand international education.

“This is a particularly timely opportunity to promote New Zealand’s tourism industry with direct airline connectivity out of China expected to return to around 75% of pre-covid levels in the June quarter of 2023,” he said.

Hipkins will be accompanied by Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor and Tourism Minister Peeni Henare.