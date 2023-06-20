Stuart Nash wrong in official information refusal - Ombudsman

Former Minister Stuart Nash has been found in the wrong by the Ombudsman for not releasing the majority of his email correspondence with his donors after an official request.

One of those emails, withheld in an Official Information Act (OIA) request by Newsroom, was the last strike for Nash after Stuff revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dismissed Nash as a minister earlier this year, after he was placed on a final warning in March.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier re-opened an investigation into the OIA request on March 31 after a complaint by journalist Pete McKenzie.

"Nash withheld the information under the OIA on the grounds he was not communicating with the donors as a Minister, but as an MP."

In 2021, Nash's staff decided the email was out of scope of the request despite it specifically seeking correspondence between Nash and 19 named donors.

Nash’s office and the staff from the prime minister’s office discussed the OIA request three times in July, and then decided later that month that the email – along with other emails to donors – “were out of scope” of the request because Nash wasn’t writing in his capacity as a minister but as an MP.

There were three emails Nash was justified in withholding – but Boshier found 11 emails Nash should have released.

There was one email and parts of two others that had grounds to withhold, Boshier added, but he would have recommended Nash release a summary of the content.

Boshier found the office of then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern did not support Nash’s refusal position.

"Decision-making on the request rested at all times with Mr Nash, who it appeared did not agree with the advice provided by the Prime Minister’s Senior Advisor, and proceeded to make the decision now at issue."

In 2020, while the Government was negotiating a commercial rent relief package, Nash – then minister for small business – sent the email outlining Cabinet discussions and noting his disagreement with colleagues on the issue.

The Cabinet manual, the document governing conduct of Cabinet ministers, states “discussion at Cabinet and Cabinet committee meetings is informal and confidential”.

Nash was already on a “final warning” before he was sacked, after resigning as police minister for boasting in 2021 he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a sentence.

Nash was then found to have directly contacted a “senior official” at MBIE on behalf of a medical worker in Hawke’s Bay who was having immigration issues. Hipkins said that this was not the correct approach to take and demoted Nash to number 20 on the Cabinet list.

Hipkins said at the time there was “a clear pattern” of Nash breaking convention, but said he hadn’t done so for personal gain.

Nash announced his retirement from Parliament in April and apologised for his breach of Cabinet rules, saying he had been wrong “too many times”.