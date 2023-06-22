National Party donation from CCP-linked newspaper publisher 'by the book'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has no concerns about his party taking a donation from the publisher of a Chinese Communist Party-backed newspaper.

National leader Christopher Luxon says he has never met the publisher of a Chinese Communist Party newspaper who donated $18,000 to his party, which has acted “by the book”.

Luxon and his foreign affairs spokesperson, Gerry Brownlee, said the donation had no sway over the party’s policy on China – however, a senior National MP has said he would “never” have accepted the money, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he would be “sceptical” about receiving such a donation.

Stuff revealed on Friday the National Party had received a one-off $18,750 donation from the publisher of the People’s Daily Overseas Edition in New Zealand, Vicky Lu, in May 2022. Lu said she made the donation because she had “always been a supporter” of the party.

The People’s Daily is the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official newspaper, pushing the party’s message to members within the country and to Chinese overseas diaspora. Concern has been mounting for years about the risk of foreign interference in New Zealand’s democracy, particularly interference by the CCP.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday the donation was from an individual based in New Zealand and was therefore within the rules.

Supplied Chinese state-run media publisher Vicky Lu, second from left, met with Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, second from right, in March. (File photo)

Luxon, when questioned about the donation this week, said the party had followed the electoral law “by the book” and had been clear about its policy on China. He said he had never met Lu and the donation had no bearing on the party’s policy.

“We will stand up for our values,” he said. “With respect to China, we will also have a robust conversation with them about those [values].”

Brownlee said he was not involved in any discussion about the donation, nor did he feel any pressure resulting from a donation. He was certain any connection with CCP-aligned people in New Zealand “hasn’t and won’t” influence the National Party’s China policy.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

But Simon O’Connor, Tāmaki MP and co-chair of the New Zealand branch of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said he would never have accepted such a donation as he did not “believe” in the CCP.

“That's first and foremost a matter for the party and those accepting it, but I would never accept that money.”

Hipkins said he would be “sceptical” of receiving such a donation, but it was a “question” for the National Party.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff National MP Simon O’Connor says he would never have accepted such a donation. (File photo)

Lu met with Chinese diplomats, including ambassador Wang Xiaolong, earlier this year as the “person-in-charge” of the People’s Daily Overseas Edition in New Zealand, reportedly discussing how the publication was faring in New Zealand.

Her donation was made public in electoral returns filed to the Electoral Commission by the National Party. Under law, parties needed to declare the details of donations more than $15,000.

- additional reporting by Thomas Manch