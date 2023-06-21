Commerce Commission market study into banks: A bonanza for lawyers and consultants

ANALYSIS: Well there will certainly be one winner from the Government's freshly announced Commerce Commission market study into the banks: counsel and consultants.

There has been no real decent reason given for looking into the banks except that they’ve been making decent profits. Given that it's an election year both Labour and National (and the Greens) are lining up to bash the banks – not outright, but implying that there might be some untoward structural reason for their profits.

Another market study guys? Why the hell not. Let’s get the band back together. Petrol is way cheaper as are groceries and building materials as a result of the previous ones.

Oh wait, hang on. They aren’t. The studies have been useful, but they haven’t achieved what was advertised on the tin.

These market studies, a big Labour thing, use the technocratic power of the state and the supposedly impressive investigatory powers of the Commerce Commission to root out cases of non-competition or lacking competition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce Minister Dr Duncan Webb announce a Commerce Commission investigation into the banking sector and their profits.

But unlike some of the previous sectors examined, there appears to be quite a lot of competition in the banking sector. The banks fight for customers – especially residential mortgage holders – tooth and nail. There are lots of options.

Is there an issue with banks lending massively on housing and less on other consumers? Perhaps, but it's not the banks' problem that there has been a shortage of housing and lack of competition in land markets.

And while people might think that banks are bastards in general, most customers are fiercely loyal to their own bank.

No, the people who will do well out of all of this are the law firms and the consultants and the price will ultimately be borne by ... the banks’ consumers, workers and shareholders. These inquiries are not costless.

Each bank will likely have to spend millions in counsel to assist with gathering whatever materials are required to comply with the commission. Then there will be, of course, no small amount of internal staff time as well. All in aid of something that, based on previous market studies, is unlikely to help consumers.

The National Party had of course proposed the much lower cost route of having Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee probe the bank bosses. Lower cost because it would also serve little to no purpose, save having a sort of show trial of bank bosses to see which one ends up being the most apologetic for running a successful bank. Labour did not agree to that inquiry

None of this is to say that there are no issues in the banking sector. The Australian royal commission into the banking sector was primarily into the parent companies of the big four New Zealand banks: ANZ, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank (which owns ASB) and National Australia Bank which owns Bank of New Zealand.

That uncovered all manner of wrong doing, unethical and bad behaviour. New Zealand did a smaller review into similar matters in 2018. But this ComCom inquiry is specifically not about that - Finance Minister Grant Robertson was clear about that. In fact, until Tuesday Robertson has been consistently ambivalent about probing bank competition at all.

It is also difficult to see exactly how much Labour really values these markets studies any more any way. New Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, the affable, capable and determined Dr Duncan Webb doesn’t even sit in Cabinet.

Cost of living obviously matters to the Government, we hear about it all the time – but not enough for the consumer affairs minister to sit in the Cabinet.

The Commerce Commission will deliver an interim report in August. Who knows, it might tip up something politically useful.