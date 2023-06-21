Michael Wood resigns as minister after further shareholdings revealed

Michael Wood's resignation as Government minister comes as new failures to declare conflicts of interest come to light.

Michael Wood has resigned as a Cabinet minister after new failures to disclose conflicts of interest related to shareholdings emerged.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins held an unscheduled press conference to announce Wood’s resignation on Wednesday, one day after he said he learnt of the new conflicts of interest.

The original failure to declare a conflict of interest was related to Wood’s shareholding in Auckland Airport.

Wood’s family trust also held shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank. Hipkins said these undeclared shareholdings meant Wood had not managed conflicts of interest in his roles.

Suspended transport minister Michael Wood has resigned as a Cabinet minister, after it was revealed his family trust held shares in Chorus, Spark, and the National Australia Bank that he did not declare.

Wood had made or been involved in decisions relevant to the sectors in which he held these undeclared shareholdings. The minister had already been under scrutiny for not declaring a conflict of interest related to his shareholding in Auckland Airport while working as transport minister.

"I have not managed this effectively, I take responsibility for it, and as such have submitted my resignation to the prime minister. I apologise to him and the public for this situation,” Wood said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called a sudden news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce he had advised the Governor-General that Wood had resigned as a Cabinet minister. Wood was minister for transport, immigration, workplace relations, and Auckland issues. He was also an associate finance minister.

“Despite repeated requests from the Cabinet Office and myself for Michael to manage his shareholdings, he's repeatedly failed to identify, disclose and appropriately manage conflicts of interest,” Hipkins said.

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Michael Wood, who has resigned as Cabinet minister.

“I'm very, very disappointed. I accept human beings make mistakes. But this is over two years’ worth [of mistakes], and even in the last few weeks, the amount of time it's taken for him to fully identify any other relevant issues, again, is not acceptable.”

Hipkins said he had been alerted to the new shareholdings on Tuesday, and Wood had offered his resignation on Wednesday morning. He said Wood had “plenty of opportunity” to identify the shareholdings, manage the conflicts, and divest.

“He still hasn’t given me a good explanation for why he hasn’t done that. I don’t accept that it simply was just something that he didn’t get to.”

Yet Hipkins said Wood had not intended to personally gain from the shareholdings, but had shown a serious lapse of judgement, and it was right he resigned.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces Michael Wood's resignation as a Government minister.

Wood, in a statement, said he failed to effectively manage the conflict of interests, though “there has not been a second of my political career where any of my financial interests have influenced my actions or even crossed my mind".

He said he had been reviewing his financial interests when he discovered the further shareholding.

"These were historic holdings from before I was a trustee and I have paid limited attention to them. At all times I have provided information about shares in the trust to the Cabinet Office that I have believed was correct, but in this case my understanding was incorrect.

“In some respects my de-prioritisation of my personal financial affairs has led to this situation.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Chris Hipkins says he learnt of Michael Wood's additional undeclared shareholdings on Tuesday. Wood was gone as a minister by Wednesday.

He said being a minister was an “enormous privilege”. He would remain the MP for Mt Roskill.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Hipkins should have sacked Wood when the Auckland Airport shares were revealed.

“Chris Hipkins is just a weak leader who ends up just taking [a] last minute response after he’s under pressure from media,” Luxon said.

“We have had a litany of failure in terms of ministers not understanding the Cabinet Manual, not understand their obligations, and not showing high integrity.”

ACT leader David Seymour said he was “flummoxed” that Wood would be so reckless to have such blatant conflicts of interest for so long, and do so little about it.

“It’s good that he’s gone, because if decision makers have a vested interest in the decision they're making, it undermines all New Zealanders’ trust in public officials,” Seymour said.

“I guess he could have a pretty good future as a stockbroker.”

New Wood shareholdings surface

Wood was a beneficiary and trustee in the trust, JM Fairey Trust, which is now known to have held shares in Chorus, Spark, National Australia Bank, and Auckland Airport.

Hipkins said Wood, as immigration minister, put telecommunications technicians on the immigration green list – a decision relevant to both Chorus and Spark.

He said Wood’s interest in the National Australia Bank was not disclosed during Cabinet meetings about the recent announcement of the commerce commission inquiry into the banking sector.

Wood was revealed to have held shares in Auckland Airport earlier this month, at the same time as working as transport minister – a clear conflict of interest. As the saga spilled out, it was revealed Wood had been asked 12 times to divest the shares since November 2020, and had assured he would.

But Wood, who has conceded this was a “serious error”, only sold the 1500 shares, which he bought as a teen, after the issue became public. He donated the proceeds from two shareholdings, about $16,400, to the Anglican Trust for Women and Children.

Parliament’s registrar, Sir Maarten Wevers, launched an investigation into whether Wood had complied with his obligations around declaring interests on June 8, after this was requested by National Party MP Chris Penk.

Whether this investigation has been concluded is not yet known.

Hipkins said Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni would pick up the Auckland and workplace relations and safety portfolios, David Parker would take transport, Andrew Little would become immigration minister, and Kiri Allan would take Wood’s associate minister of finance responsibilities.

Hipkins to change disclosure regime

The prime minister said he would be making changes to how conflicts of interests were managed by Cabinet ministers, as the system “needs to change”.

The Cabinet Office will report quarterly to the prime minister of conflicts of interest, instead of annually. If a minister does not fully engage with the Cabinet Office over a conflict, the office will “escalate” this with the prime minister quickly.

Each minister will have to complete an annual review of their conflict in-person, instead of by letter. Each minister will also nominate a person in their office to support them with managing conflicts.

Finally, each Cabinet meeting will begin with ministers disclosing their conflicts.

Hipkins was also seeking advice on restricting the type of shareholdings ministers have, in line with Australia, where Cabinet ministers can only have interests in superannuation funds, managed funds, and trust arrangements where they have no control or visibility of investments.

Luxon said the proposed changes were “quite reasonable”.