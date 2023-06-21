Michael Wood's bizarre behaviour casts a pall over Labour

Michael Wood's resignation as Government minister comes as new failures to declare conflicts of interest come to light.

ANALYSIS: “I still don't quite understand.”

“I still don't understand how.”

“I don't understand why he has not done it.”

“As I've indicated, I don't really understand.”

Chris Hipkins was fuming at various times during his hastily-convened press conference where he revealed that Michael Wood had resigned as a minister for further undeclared shares and conflicts of interest. He wasn’t the only one.

The Prime Minister was again floored by Michael Wood and why Wood didn’t declare – not just his Auckland Airport shareholdings – but as it turns out a raft of other shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank that created conflicts in various decisions that he took as a minister.

And the prime minister is right, it is extremely difficult to understand how and why Wood acted as he has. There really doesn’t seem to be any question of Wood seeking any financial gain and anyone who knows him is dumbfounded and bamboozled in equal measure by these developments.

But the rules exist entirely to protect the state from graft and ministers from questions of probity. It is why they are not optional. And the amount of money at play is not the issue – the principle is.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces that Michael Wood has resigned after more shares were discovered.

There really is only one word to describe what has happened: entitlement. It's also just bizarre.

Entitlement is not a word that would have been ascribed to Michael Wood three weeks ago: he is a diligent man who works hard and appeared to always be “on” – always alert to anything that might distract from his clear and deeply-held Labour mission.

But sorting out basic paperwork that deals with conflicts of interest is neither onerous, nor should it be at the bottom of the to-do list. Instead, it should have been the top priority. It clearly wasn’t. The various reasons he has given have been flaky at best. The rules must apply to everyone.

In doing so he has undermined a prime minister who two weeks ago had to, effectively, personally assure the public that Wood was on the up and up. He wasn’t. He’s undermined his Cabinet and Labour colleagues in the process, as well as all the Labour Party members handing out pamphlets and knocking on doors.

And for what?

As a result, Wood’s career as a minister is over – for the time being at least and quite possibly forever. Wood says he will “now be taking some personal time before returning to my work as MP for Mt Roskill”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Michael Wood while he was still a minister being questioned about his Auckland shares.

There might be some scuttlebutt within Labour – especially the Auckland circles where Wood is popular – that Hipkins has nobbled a potential leadership rival. There shouldn’t be. This case was open and shut.

Hipkins moved speedily to remove Wood from the Ministry. But as with the Stuart Nash situation a few weeks ago, he initially gave the benefit of the doubt in a situation where there was always the possibility of further revelations.

If anything, the Wood rule-breaking is worse than Stuart Nash. Nash, in the end, was sacked for revealing confidential cabinet discussions – a sin against his colleagues. Wood’s sin was against the institution of Parliament and ethos of good government, and he was allowed to resign – although he clearly would have been sacked if he had refused to do so.

For Labour, it is another day that Hipkins is not talking about bread and butter, something that he was clearly extremely frustrated with and admitted as much.

He also outlined five new measures he was taking to help clean up the mess in future. They will help, but this was basically an issue of professional failure. Both in the cases of Nash and Wood. Hipkins has also said that he wants to follow the Australian system of MPs only being allowed interests in blind trusts, managed funds, or in the super funds – the equivalent to Kiwisaver.

Auckland will now find themselves with a new minister for Auckland issues (Carmel Sepuloni) and a new Transport Minister (David Parker). Their job will now be to keep the show on the road until the election.

No prime minster ever got marked down for sacking someone, and Hipkins will be hoping the same thing holds true. But whether this has cauterised the appearance of more general Labour impropriety is another question.