Oranga Tamariki youth residences should be shut down: Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, and Orange Tamariki Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani announce that two instances of sexual misconduct have arisen in Oranga Tamariki.

A police investigation into two members of staff accused of sexual misconduct with five children in Oranga Tamariki care and protection and youth justice residences has raised fresh concerns the agency is failing in its most basic responsibility to keep children safe.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers, who has described the facilities as prison-like, said the agency acted swiftly when her office raised the alarm after an unannounced monitoring visit, but her long-standing concerns with the system have not been addressed.

“I’m extremely disappointed to learn that - yet again - harm has come to mokopuna in the care of the state,” she said.

“I have been clear that the current residential care system is not therapeutic, or rehabilitative. At the core of the new investigation is the fact that residences are not even safe. I believe the residences need to be shut down and replaced with a system that’s fit for purpose.”

Supplied Judge Frances Eivers says the facilities should be shut down. (File photo)

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani ​yesterday said former police commissioner Mike Bush would manage all the residences from Friday, and undertake a two-month, rapid review of them.

The two instances weren’t related and took place at different facilities. The first was reported to Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis on June 8, he said. The second was discovered when the Children’s Commission sent an inspector to another facility last week.

Bush sat on an expert panel which in December 2015 said youth justice residences should only be used for young people who had committed serious offences involving violence and should be seen as a last resort. But last year the agency said the residences were consistently at capacity.

Jacqui Southey, research director at Save the Children, said serious questions needed to be asked because abuse in care continued to be an issue over and over again.

”Clearly we need to be looking at, why is this still happening in today’s system? How has it been enabled, allowed?

“In most instances a child’s first and strongest safety net is their whanau. When they’re removed that changes and they are reliant on adults around them.”

The two police investigations would find out the extent and exact nature of any offending. Te Kani wouldn’t say when or when the incidents were alleged to have taken place, but said it was within the past year.

A prior inspection at a Christchurch youth facility, Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo, in November found staff were breaching the agency’s code of conduct, including bringing the children contraband such as vapes and cellphones, given them access to social media, threats of physical violence, and inappropriate language including one staff member mentioning “hot dates”.

Davis said the agency had been improving in recent years, but couldn’t yet say if sexual misconduct was more widespread across the residences. “That is why Mike Bush is the ideal person to address these issues.”