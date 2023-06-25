'We've been played'. Locals' fury as 'jewel in the crown' marine reserve stalled

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

A fourth proposal for greater ocean protection – described as the jewel in the crown of the Hauraki Gulf – has stalled following opposition from iwi groups.

The Hākaimangō-Matiatia​ marine reserve would cover a 2350ha area northwest of Waiheke Island, and a decision was due last year.

Frustrated locals are now accusing the Department of Conservation (DOC) of “wilfully obstructing the process” because a number of iwi are opposed to the creation of a zone where fishing is banned.

It follows Te Ohu Kaimoana​, the Māori Fisheries Trust, rejecting a government proposal to establish an ocean sanctuary in the Kermadec Islands earlier this month.

After a decade of wrangling, Ngāi Tahu opposition to and demands for a compensation package stopped progress on a huge marine sanctuary off the coastlines of Otago and Canterbury.

And in 2020, the Government bowed to pressure from Ngāi Tahu and the fishing industry and refused to extend a marine reserve around Campbell Island/Motu Ihupuku​, a subantarctic sanctuary accepted as one of the most pristine places on earth and an important breeding ground for seabirds and marine mammals.

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff The reserve was supposed to reduce stress on an area “severely impacted” by over-fishing and pollution and allow species like snapper to thrive.

Conservation group Friends of Hauraki Gulf are behind the plan. DOC runs consultation on the application, and then prepares advice for the Minister of Conservation, who then makes a final decision.

Chair Mike Lee, a Waitematā and Gulf Islands councillor, says the agency has been “terrible to work with” and accused officials of “essentially making up their own legislation”.

But DOC says the process takes time, and requires significant input from marine scientists, legal experts and “sufficient engagement” from tangata whenua.

The consultation process closed in March 2022, and of 1303 submitters, 93% were in support. The Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board support the application and want to be involved in its management.

However, the iwi has two boards operating on its behalf, and the Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust​ is opposed, arguing that marine reserves are “a western concept that extinguish mana moana”.

It also believes marine reserve legislation does not encompass Section 4 of the Conservation Act 1987 which requires DOC to give effect to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

David White/Stuff Gannets and a Bryde's whale feast on anchovies in the Hauraki Gulf. Proponents say the reserve will become a “biological treasure house.”

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki​ indicated that it could not support the application, because of outstanding matters such as Treaty settlements and other customary claims, but the Auckland iwi has been working with government on a plan to protect the wider Gulf.

Ngāti Maru​ is also strongly opposed. Documents released under the Official Information Act show it told DOC officials a ‘no-take’ reserve was “repugnant to tikanga relationships and customary interests” and would sever the iwi’s centuries-old relationships with Waiheke and Tīkapa Moana​ (the Gulf).

“Engagement with tangata whenua is necessary in order to meet section 4,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement. “We need to get this right, and to ensure that tangata whenua views are accurately represented in the advice for informed decision making.”

She said the legal work required to prepare the advice is complex and required consideration of legislation, and treaty settlements.

Owhanake Bay, which would form part of the proposed reserve.

Mike Lee said this was “the same old litany of excuses” and that DOC “went back on their word” about how long the application would take.

“We have been played,” he said. “Giving effect to Treaty principles is not meant to be a veto, however, I have come to the conclusion that DOC has got into the habit of using the Treaty as a pretext for bureaucratic procrastination, and inefficiency.”

The reserve was supposed to reduce stress on an area “severely impacted” by over-fishing and pollution and allow snapper, crayfish, marine mammals and hundreds of other species to thrive there.

In 2021, the Government announced plans for a vast expansion of marine protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf and legislation is expected to be introduced next month.

Conservationists want further protections, including a ban on bottom trawling in the area, and last week the Hauraki Gulf Alliance - including Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, Legasea and WWF – presented a petition to Parliament.

New Zealand has made international commitments to protect 30% of its waters – but has not created any new reserves or sanctuaries since 2013.

Last week, the United Nations also formally adopted the Oceans Treaty, which offers protection on the international high seas.

However, marine conservationists are questioning how the Government can credibly support the agreement when New Zealand is one of only a handful of countries bottom trawling on ecologically sensitive seamounts, and failing to make progress on protection in domestic waters.

* This story initially read that the Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board was the principal mandated representative for the iwi. Stuff was told this by the trust board. The iwi contacted Stuff after publication to say this is not the case.