PM speaks as Michael Wood's resignation serves unwanted distraction for Labour

Michael Wood resigned on Wednesday as a Cabinet minister after new failures to disclose conflicts of interest related to shareholdings emerged.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the resignation one day after he said he learnt of the new conflicts of interest.

Hipkins has now lost three ministers since taking the reins in January.

He also faced questions over race relations commissioner Meng Foon, who had a conflict of interest debacle of his own.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has fronted media from Lower Hutt on Thursday afternoon, after the resignation of Cabinet minister Michael Wood.

It is just the latest “distraction” for a Labour Party desperately trying to keep focus on the issues that matter.

Wood, already being scrutinised for his handling of Auckland Airport shares, resigned from Cabinet outright on Wednesday after disclosing to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins further shareholdings he had not declared that conflicted with decisions he made or was involved in.

"Clearly, he's let himself down, he's let me down, he's let the Government down, he's let the people of New Zealand down … I still can’t quite believe he’s got himself into this position,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins has now lost three ministers since taking the reins in January. Meka Whaitiri’s quiet defection to Te Pāti Māori dominated the headlines in May, and the saga that had Stuart Nash sacked in March was finally put to rest last week with the release of a Cabinet Office report.

And Hipkins started the week answering questions about the latest Government appointee to cause a headache, Meng Foon, who seemingly resigned as race relations commissioner for a conflict of interest debacle of his own.

“This is a Government falling apart, the wheels are coming off, there's integrity issues and personnel issues every single week, and New Zealanders are over it,” National Party leader Christopher Luxon said.

Senior Labour MPs appeared painfully aware of the “distraction”, as Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni put it, on Wednesday afternoon.

“No one wants this … I'm just going to put my head down and do the work because that's what I'm here to do,” Sepuloni said.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who is leading Labour’s election campaign, said it was “never a good thing when a minister resigns”.

“The prime minister has acted really decisively on this and we need to get on with the job of dealing with those issues that are important to New Zealanders, a lot of New Zealanders are doing it tough right now.”

Wood may not have mishandled his conflicts of interest for personal gain, according to Hipkins, but regardless, former United Future leader and Cabinet Minister Peter Dunne said the minister’s resignation could have a corrosive effect as Hipkins leads Labour into the election.

“He can’t keep this record going,” he said. “In a way it's not Hipkins’ fault. He’s been the one misled ... unfortunately he’ll pay the price.”

Key background

Michael Wood owned 1500 Auckland Airport shares that he bought as a teenager. He declared the shares throughout his time as Transport Minister to the Cabinet office. However, he did not declare the shares in the MPs’ financial interests list until last year. MPs need to go back and correct their pecuniary interests if they have made mistakes or left out any interests.

He was also approached 12 times by the Cabinet Office since November 2020 to March 2023 seeking to confirm whether he had divested the shareholding.

Wood’s family trust also held shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said those undeclared shareholdings meant Wood had not managed conflicts of interest in his roles.

Watch this space

Hipkins has transferred Wood’s substantial portfolios of transport, immigration, and workplace relations to already burdened ministers David Parker, Andrew Little, and Sepuloni, respectively.

Wood was attempting to slowly reform the immigration system, after the Government backed off a broader “reset” when the country was left crying out for workers after the pandemic.

Despite Wood’s best attempts to steer the transport portfolio after being lambasted for a proposed, and then cancelled, pedestrian bridge over Auckland Harbour, there are two major projects that continue to lumber along, Auckland light rail and “Let’s Get Wellington Moving”, and major damage to roads from Cyclone Gabrielle to contend with.

Parker, the new transport minister, said the need for a light rail in Auckland was a “certainty”, and the Government would continue working to reinstate cyclone damaged roads. He declined to comment on transport projects in Wellington.

“I've only had this job for half an hour, so I’m not making any policy announcement.”