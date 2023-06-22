What the minister knew, and why Meng Foon faced axe at Human Rights Commission

Former Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon originally conceded he failed to manage his conflicts of interests, according to a review from the Ministry of Justice.

But as it became clearer he faced losing his job, Foon fought to stay in the role and mounted a last-minute defence of his actions – or lack of action – in failing to adequately declare he’d received $2 million in emergency housing rents while the Human Rights Commission investigated emergency housing.

Foon lost his job as race relations commissioner sometime between Friday morning and Monday afternoon, in a messy exit where the Government originally announced he’d resigned, but Foon claimed he hadn’t.

Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell​ said, in a statement, it was likely she would have sacked Foon. He was given the chance to resign before being fired.

In Ministry of Justice briefings to Russell​, released on Wednesday, legal advisors said she could decide to sack Foon.

“Foon was providing emergency housing when that was a focus of the Commission’s Housing Inquiry. He had a direct (or at least, indirect) interest in the Housing Inquiry,” the briefing, signed by the ministry’s chief legal counsel, Jeff Orr, said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Former Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says he regrets not updating the commission’s register of interests.

While he said Foon hadn’t committed misconduct, the ministry advised he had breached his duties as a commissioner. It was up to Russell to decide if his breach was “serious” or not, and she thought it was, then the ministry said she had the right to dismiss him.

As well as failing to adequately declare his interest in emergency housing, there were concerns about Foon’s political donations.

He had donated $1500 to Labour, $1000 to National, and $50 to the Greens, according to the briefing.

“He acknowledges there was a perceived conflict of interest that he should have declared,” the briefing said.

“He apologised for not declaring his conflict sooner, which was an ‘oversight’ or ‘judgement of error’, but that he acted politically neutrally.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell says she may have sacked Meng Foon had he not resigned.

The ministry said his actions didn’t amount to misconduct, as he had not acted in bad faith.

After initially agreeing that he had not disclosed that his companies had received Government payments, Foon later wrote to the commission and minister to present documents he had presented before starting his role in August 2019. Those documents, which were detailed in The Post, showed he had highlighted that his company M Y Investments received Government money for emergency housing.

“That disclosure was insufficient,” Orr wrote.

“It was not clear on the nature nor the value of the interest, and the fact he was a shareholder not just a director.”

He said Foon then failed to highlight the extent of his interest when the commission started its housing inquiry, or in the official declaration of interests register.

“On the actual declaration of interest form he completed on joining the Commission, Commissioner Foon did not mention any Government payments,” the ministry concluded.

Foon told The Post he did ask why the official register didn’t include the added detail about M Y Investment. He said he was told not to worry and in hindsight regretted that he didn’t take action to update the register of his conflicts of interest.