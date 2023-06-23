Immigration Minister Andrew Little marks World Refugee Day less than 24 hours in the role

New Immigration Minister Andrew Little (left), attending the Red Cross’ World Refugee Day event at Parliament.

Less than 24 hours after being handed the title of Immigration Minister, Andrew Little fronted in his new role to mark World Refugee Day this week.

Coincidentally, the 2022 World Refugee Day event held by the Red Cross was Michael Wood’s first event as Immigration Minister – a title lost on Wednesday after he disclosed further shareholdings he had not declared.

Wood was supposed to co-host the event, held days after he had celebrated reaching New Zealand’s refugee quota of 1500 for the first time on the actual World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

Little told the audience, despite not being briefed yet, he “felt it is important, and I wanted to illustrate my personal commitment to you all”.

Little spoke about the recent events that caused significant displacement, mentioning Ukraine, Sudan and “events elsewhere in the Middle East”.

“So countries like New Zealand have a moral obligation to step in and do what we can to help.

“To see the effort that we as a country make to receive refugees and to assist in the resettlement, it's not just a government issue, it's a community issue as well.

“It's never perfect, and I'm sure there's more than we can do.”

Numerous concerns were raised in May about New Zealand’s refugee resettlement programme, including new providers being set up “to fail”, "exceptional levels" of pressure on providers in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch and concerns that families were facing financial hardship.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood during Opposition questions about his Auckland Airport shares.

Some of those recently resettled in New Zealand have said they went days alone with no warm blankets, no internet or television.

On Tuesday, Wood told Stuff he had received advice back from officials and was making his way through it, while Immigration New Zealand was working with resettlement providers to “make sure where there are recommendations and improvements, they are implemented”.

Asked if he felt comfortable with the conditions people were arriving to, Wood said, “yes, for the very greatest part, New Zealand does an excellent job of resettling refugees”.

“But if there are cases where things have fallen short, then it's our responsibility to put that right and that's why we've had an independent person come and have a look, and we'll take action based on that.”

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Samira Ahmed, a Canterbury Refugee Resettlement and Resources Centre board member, says the refugee resettlement system is broken, putting vulnerable people in awful situations.

Little said on Thursday that refugee resettlement was an area Wood was personally deeply committed to.

“I know he will be disappointed that he's not here today in his capacity as the minister responsible.”