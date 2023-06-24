Firearms registry launched by police to create database of estimated 1.1m guns

Police's firearms safety authority, Te Tari Pūreke, launched a firearms registry on Saturday, a online system that asks gun owners to registry their firearms in the coming five years. Police Minister Ginny Andersen, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Te Tari Pūreke Angela Brazier were at the authority's Wellington office for the launch, and Te Tari Pūreke partnerships director Mike McIlriath entered his own firearm into the system as a demonstration.

Police have launched a long-promised firearms registry for the country’s estimated 1.1 million firearms, almost four years after it was promised in the aftermath of the Christchurch Mosque terror attack.

As of Saturday, gun owners will have five years to register their firearms on the digital system that has been built by police’s firearms safety authority, Te Tari Pūreke.

Gun dealers will have to register their sales, a requirement which police and gun control advocates say will help eliminate “straw purchases”, where a licenced firearms user buys guns for an unlicenced criminal.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said the registry was a “final step” in the Government’s bid to create “better protections in place for the harm that firearms can cause when they are in the wrong hands”.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Police Minister Ginny Andersen at the launch of a firearms registry on Saturday.

"It will build us an intelligence picture, and it will make it a lot easier to enable us to identify where stolen weapons are, and also where there's been instances of straw purchasing occurring,” she said.

“I know it will make our communities safer and more importantly, it will also make it a lot harder for criminals to get their hands on guns in New Zealand.”

However, the prospect of a registry has been contentious with outspoken groups that represent portions of the country’s 240,000 firearm owners, who say the system will be expensive and onerous for law-abiding firearm owners, risking their privacy for little improvement to public safety.

The ACT party, which has aligned with these firearm groups in recent years, has promised to push National to abolish the registry if a centre-right coalition is elected in October.

“I really question whether they're serious on being tough on gangs and being tough on criminals in New Zealand if they don't fully support a great tool that prevents criminals getting their hands on guns,” Andersen said.

National’s hunting and fishing spokesperson, Todd McClay, said his party would not commit to abolishing the registry, which had its place in making New Zealand safer.

“There’s a lot of concern in the firearms community, though, about the security of that information. So we’ve committed to look at everything that Labour’s done ... to see where it actually makes New Zealand safer.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, centre, says police can be trusted to operate the firearms registry.

ACT firearms spokesperson Nicole McKee said the system was intrusive for firearm owners, who were worried that “bad actors” could make use of the collated information, like a shopping list.

A police database for the gun buyback regime suffered a data breach in 2019, and firearm licence information was among information stolen from the former Auckland Central police station in 2022.

"Who has access, how secure is it going to be, and how can they be protected? ... There’s a complete lack of trust,” McKee said.

"They do know where all the legal firearms are. They've been on our homes, they've interviewed our families, they've checked that we're fit and proper. What they don't know is where the illegal firearms are, and the gun registry is not going to help with that.”

Her view was echoed by the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO), an organisation McKee formerly represented. COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack said firearm owners were “sick of being scapegoated for a mistake the police made back in 2019 when they gave a terrorist a firearms licence”.

"There is no evidence the police have provided that will say that this will actually reduce gun crime in New Zealand.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack was outside Rugby House on Saturday morning to speak about his organisation's opposition to a firearms registry.

Gun Control NZ co-founder Phillipa Yasbek said there was clear evidence from Europe and Canada of a firearms registry reducing firearms crimes and making it harder for criminals to access firearms.

"We know that a lot of the guns used by gangs and in criminal offending are actually coming from licenced firearms owners who have gone and bought them in bulk from dealers and then passed them on. That will end from today because they know that they will be caught if they do that.”

As a demonstration of the registry took place on Saturday morning, Te Tari Pūreke executive director Angela Brazier​ said already 26 people had registered 31 items, and four dealers had put that morning’s transactions into the system.