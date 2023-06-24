Christopher Luxon tells party 'strong National Government' needed for NZ's 'mojo'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon opens his party’s conference at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, on Saturday, July 24, 2023.

A strong National Government is needed to get the country’s “mojo” back, National leader Christopher Luxon has told party members as he kicks off National’s election year conference.

Luxon launched his party’s weekend-long conference in Wellington on Saturday, where party faithful have gathered at the Michael Fowler Centre to talk policy and the party's electoral prospects.

In speeches to rally their members, both Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis did not attack Labour but cast the country as reaching a “critical point” and presented voters a choice: a country where the Kiwi “promise” of getting ahead through hard work was at risk, or the “hope” and aspiration of a National government.

“I'm someone who had a regular Kiwi upbringing. I worked hard and I did well, and I want that for every Kiwi kid, to have the same opportunity to flourish and to realise that,” Luxon said, in an opening speech.

“But that unwritten promise that if you work hard, you can get ahead, it's just far too hard for many New Zealanders and no longer true. And a National government that I lead will restore that promise.”

From the outset of the conference, party members were given a goal: getting New Zealand “back on track” by obtaining 45% of the party vote at the coming election, on October 14.

National has been polling at about 35% in polling so far this year. The party has struggled to break away from Labour in the polls, as its expected coalition partner, the ACT party, polls above 10%.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National Party leader Christopher Luxon walks onto the stage at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

Luxon said the election would be “defining” for New Zealand, and a National government would have the country “rediscover its mojo”. He asked his MPs and candidates to stand up in the audience.

“I want as many of these people in Parliament as we can get, because I don’t just want a National government. I want a strong National government ... We’re after every single party vote we can get," he said.

“We have come so, so far. You know, just 18 months ago, we didn’t have much money, we weren’t given much change by the polls or the media. But we are now so, so close.

“With just three months and three weeks left, let’s go even harder, because power doesn’t cede easily.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National Party leader Christopher Luxon opens the National Party’s conference in Wellington with a speech to party faithful.

Willis said the election was coming at a “critical time” for the country, as Kiwis struggled with rising food, rents, and interest rates, which had created a “mortgage bomb” set to make “the whole economy shudder”.

“Interest rates have risen so fast that a ticking time bomb lies in front of us. In the months ahead, hundreds of thousands of mortgage holders will have to move off a home loan with a 2 or 3% interest rate to a loan with 6 or 7% interest.

“Many homeowners will be left scrambling for the hundreds of extra dollars they will need to make their mortgage payments each fortnight.”

Willis said “other parties” promised “reckless tactics” to fix New Zealand’s problems through “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. National would not “resort to the lazy politics of envy that seeks to blame our shared problems on the success of a few”, she said.

"New Zealanders will choose a better way. They will vote to change the direction of this country and elect a National government that will fix New Zealand ... A National government with backbone, and a National government with a huge amount of heart.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Deputy leader Nicola Willis addresses party faithful at the National Party conference in Wellington.

Both Luxon and Willis sought to bring part of their home lives on stage.

Luxon was introduced to the stage by his wife, Amanda Luxon, for the second year in a row. She said Luxon was an “exceptionally hard worker” who worked from early in the day to late in the night, though, she joked, he could not find time to exercise more.

When Luxon took the stage, he carried on with the joke, saying he promised to “exercise a little bit more, if that helped”.

A tearful Willis spoke of “my heart and my reason”, her husband Duncan and four children, James, Harriet, Reuben, and Gloria, who “give up so much for me”.