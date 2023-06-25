Christopher Luxon to deliver law and order speech at major party conference

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is giving a speech on law and order at the second day of his party’s election-year conference.

Luxon’s speech, expected to be delivered before midday, will close the weekend-long conference for party faithful being held at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Hundreds of supporters are attending to discuss the party’s policy, campaigning strategy, and electoral prospects.

Throughout the conference, Luxon and senior MPs have sought to cast the election as a do-or-die moment for the country, where voters can choose between “aspiration” provided by National or a gloomy economic future.

On Sunday morning, the party’s campaign chair, senior MP Chris Bishop, launched the day's events with a speech hitting the central themes of the conference: National’s promise of a “strong economic management” during recessionary times, and “out of control crime”.

“Our future is being ram-raided, so with a strong economy we can restore law and order, back the police, tackle gangs, and make sure youth offenders face consequences for their actions.

“This election is about more than just public policy. It’s actually about what we stand for as a country. Do we stand for hope and aspiration, or for a poverty of ambition, in which mediocrity is not just tolerated but actively encouraged?

“This is a fight for nothing less than the future of our great country.”

Bishop said the party’s “opponents” would throw everything at National for an expected close election, and he urged members to “fight hard for every vote”.

“I want everyone in New Zealand to know that only a party vote for National will deliver a strong National Government that New Zealand needs after October 14.”

National Party president Sylvia Wood was the first in the party to attack Labour at the weekend conference, telling party members she could “barely recognise” New Zealand have six-years of a Labour Government.

She said it would only get worse under a more-left Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori coalition – a possible coalition arrangement that could form Government after the election, according to some recent polling.

“The good news is we have a chance to stop this,” Wood said.

Luxon on Saturday told the party a “strong National Government” was needed to get the country’s “mojo” back. Party members were given a goal: getting New Zealand “back on track” by obtaining 45% of the party vote at the coming election, on October 14.

“We have come so, so far. You know, just 18 months ago, we didn’t have much money, we weren’t given much change by the polls or the media. But we are now so, so close.”

National has been polling at about 35% in polling so far this year. The party has struggled to break away from Labour in the polls, as its expected coalition partner, the ACT party, polls above 10%.