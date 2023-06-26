Govt flies spare Air force Boeing plane to China in case of breakdown

The Government’s decision to fly a spare Defence Force plane to China in case the Boeing 757 carrying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins breaks down will be costing $150,000 in fuel alone, ACT Party leader David Seymour says.

Hipkins is in China for a week doing a series of high level political meetings including with President Xi Jinping as well as business meetings with New Zealand exporters.

The spare plane, which is understood to have been travelling up to China as a contingency in the event one of the air force assets breaks down, flew to Manilla and will relocate to Shanghai, which is where the Prime Minister-led delegation will be departing from on Friday.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said it was “inappropriate” for the Air Force to be sending two planes for a diplomatic mission like this. But he avoided committing to fund a new, more reliable plane for the Air Force.

”We have a climate change challenge, I thought in this country. So sending an empty 30-year-old 757 following a full one doesn't seem a good move,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence estimated it would cost $300 to $600 million to buy a new plane, equipped for VIP transport. Luxon said it was clear the current arrangement wasn’t working, but didn’t say if he would support the Government funding a new plane.

“That's ultimately for them to work out... I just would say to you, sending two aircraft because one might break down and embarrass New Zealand – as we've seen before – and equally, the climate change impacts of that, I don't think are very good,” Luxon said.

Seymour said the extra plane is an “extravagance” which created the emissions equal to driving a Ford Ranger to the moon three times.

“Some people might bring a spare phone charger with them while travelling overseas in case they lose one, or it breaks. Chris Hipkins needs to bring a spare Boeing aircraft with him. This extravagance is typical of Labour’s wasteful attitude and reckless disregard for Kiwis’ money.

“New Zealand’s out of date air fleet is becoming a source of national embarrassment. Last year the PM was stranded in Antarctica and had to be saved by the Italians, the Defence Minister was stranded in the Solomon Islands at one point as well.”

Nathan McKinnon/RNZ/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arriving in Beijing, pictured with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu.

The air force's Boeing 757 aircraft, which fly the prime minister on overseas trips, has had thousands of mechanical faults and six safety incidents.

Details of the mechanical faults and maintenance costs, obtained by ACT found from October 2017 to mid last year, more than $70 million had been spent on maintenance of the two Boeings. A further $30m has spent since then. More recent data shows a handful of safety faults between the two planes every month or so.

Seymour said the out-of-date fleet was a sign the Government wasn’t investing enough in defence.

The PM’s office has been approached for comment.

*Additional reporting, Glenn McConnell in Auckland.