Spare Air force Boeing plane waits in Manila in case of breakdown on China trip

The Prime Minister’s office says flying a backup plane for Chris Hipkins’ trip to China was justified in case of a breakdown, but says it did not travel all the way to Beijing and is instead waiting in Manila.

Hipkins is in China for a week doing a series of high level political meetings including with President Xi Jinping as well as business meetings with New Zealand exporters. He has brought a large business and trade delegation, as well as journalists, on the trip.

The spare plane, flew to Manilla and will relocate to Cairns. Both planes are about 30 years’ old and are due to be replaced between 2028 and 2030. The RNZAF made the decision to bring the back-up plane because of the importance and distance of the trip.

“Following a highly publicised series of break downs affected a delegation led by John Key in 2016 Air Force standing orders were updated to provide for backup aircraft, and it is not unusual that in some instances backup aircraft are provided,” the spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Government to provide another $5.3m for Ukraine conflict, extends Defence Force deployment

* Chris Hipkins' tax blunder, crime 'hysteria' as Parliament gets back to business

* Chris Hipkins to meet Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese



“Whether the RNZAF provides backup aircraft is an operational decision based on a combination of factors, such as the importance of the mission and the distance being flown.”

Using RNZAF aircraft is cheaper than a commercial charter and has other benefits such as security, and the ability to travel point-to-point to reduce time away from home and additional costs such as hotels which would be required if there were stopovers, they added.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said it was “inappropriate” for the Air Force to be sending two planes for a diplomatic mission like this. But he avoided committing to fund a new, more reliable plane for the Air Force.

”We have a climate change challenge, I thought in this country. So sending an empty 30-year-old 757 following a full one doesn't seem a good move,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence estimated it would cost $300 to $600 million to buy a new plane, equipped for VIP transport. Luxon said it was clear the current arrangement wasn’t working, but didn’t say if he would support the Government funding a new plane.

Nathan McKinnon/RNZ/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arriving in Beijing, pictured with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu.

“That's ultimately for them to work out... I just would say to you, sending two aircraft because one might break down and embarrass New Zealand – as we've seen before – and equally, the climate change impacts of that, I don't think are very good,” Luxon said.

Seymour said the extra plane is an “extravagance” which created the emissions equal to driving a Ford Ranger to the moon three times.

“Some people might bring a spare phone charger with them while travelling overseas in case they lose one, or it breaks. Chris Hipkins needs to bring a spare Boeing aircraft with him. This extravagance is typical of Labour’s wasteful attitude and reckless disregard for Kiwis’ money.

“New Zealand’s out of date air fleet is becoming a source of national embarrassment. Last year the PM was stranded in Antarctica and had to be saved by the Italians, the Defence Minister was stranded in the Solomon Islands at one point as well.”

The air force's Boeing 757 aircraft, which fly the prime minister on overseas trips, has had thousands of mechanical faults and six safety incidents.

Details of the mechanical faults and maintenance costs, obtained by ACT found from October 2017 to mid last year, more than $70 million had been spent on maintenance of the two Boeings. A further $30m has spent since then. More recent data shows a handful of safety faults between the two planes every month or so.

Seymour said the out-of-date fleet was a sign the Government wasn’t investing enough in defence.

*Additional reporting, Glenn McConnell in Auckland.