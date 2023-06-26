Boost for foodbanks as fuel tax cut, half-priced public transport, ends

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni​ has announced a $6 million boost for food banks, as big ticket cost of living measures – fuel tax cuts and half-priced public fares – come to an end.

Although transport costs are expected to increase for many in July, some new more targetted cost of living measures would be introduced. For children aged under 13, public transport will become free. For teenagers and people aged under 25, it will continue to be half-price.

The $5 prescription fee will also be scrapped from July 1. The fare subsidies for youth, and removal of prescription fees, were announced in May’s Budget.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni hosted the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

On Monday, Sepuloni said an extra $6 million would be made available for food banks across the country. But food providers in Auckland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay would have first dibs of the new funds, as she said those areas had seen the greatest demand for help.

“We know that times are tough right now which is why Government is providing further support to help feed people who are struggling to afford the basics like food," she said.

The extra $6 million followed a $24 million funding boost for food banks, announced in May’s Budget.

Sepuloni said the extra funding, announced just a month after an earlier funding boost, did not indicate poor planning on the Government’s part.

“I'm not going to ignore the fact that our food banks and those that are working with families and communities on daily basis are still experiencing some pressure. So we want to support them,” she said.

David White/Sunday Star Times Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March has criticised the growing need for food banks.

Green Party social development spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March immediately criticised the Government’s focus on food banks.

“Demand for food banks is increasing,” he said.

“But we need to address the reasons people use them in the first place. A May survey showed that rising prices, low incomes and unemployment were the most common reasons.”

The fuel tax cuts and extra public transport subsidies have been ongoing for more than a year.

Since March 2022, fuel taxes have been cut by 25 cents a litre, while diesel road user charges have had a 36% discount.

ACT leader David Seymour poked fun at Sepuloni’s shaky start to Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, which she hosted while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is in China. It was interrupted by a bout of coughing, which couldn’t be helped with water – as she didn’t have any at the lectern.

“The deputy prime minister ran out of water at post-cab and the Government is out of its depth managing the economy,” he said.

“The best it can do is boost foodbanks by $6 million. For context that is enough for 30,000 families to buy one week’s shopping of $200.”