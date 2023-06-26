Watch live: $6m boost for food banks as cost of living measures end

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni​ has announced a $6 million boost for food banks, as big ticket cost of living measures – fuel tax cuts and half-priced public fares – come to an end.

Sepuloni said an extra $6 million would be made available for food banks across the country, but food providers in Auckland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay would have first dibs of the new funds.

“We know that times are tough right now which is why Government is providing further support to help feed people who are struggling to afford the basics like food," she said.

At the end of the week, a range of temporary cost of living incentives from the Government will expire. This means the price of fuel and public transport will increase for most people.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni is fronting the weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is in China this week, with a large delegation of ministers, diplomats and businesspeople, and plans to meet President Xi Jinping.

Domestically, Sepuloni will have to respond to have a range of issues. The tertiary education sector is growing increasingly unhappy, as it faces job losses and course closures.