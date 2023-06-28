MP's office smashed in unintentional ramraid

A Dunedin MP’s office has been badly damaged after a bizarre incident involving a runaway car.

Police were called to Stafford St, in central Dunedin, after reports a car had rolled down the street on Wednesday about 2.40am.

The unoccupied car had rolled across Princes St before hitting the office of Dunedin-based National list MP Michael Woodhouse.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said it appeared the car had been entered, and “rummaged through” before the thief left the handbrake off.

The car, which is understood to be a maroon sedan, was towed from the scene.

Prior to the incident that vehicle was known to be missing its driver side window, allowing access to an opportunistic thief.

Police would fingerprint the vehicle to try and locate the offender, and also review CCTV footage from the area.

A security guard remains stationed outside the office.

Woodhouse told Stuff he was phoned at 3am about the incident, and was pleased to hear it appeared to be unintentional and “not a ramraid”.

Nevertheless, it had caused structural damage, with the full impact still to be assessed.

“It is disappointing.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash, involving a runaway truck and a pedestrian.

In his 14 years at the office, the building had been targeted several times, but mainly by graffiti.

The latest incident was an inconvenience to staff, the people who access the office, and was a cost to the taxpayer and landlord.

The incident comes several months after a runaway truck, which was parked in nearby Carroll St, rolled across Princes St and later struck and killed 20-year-old pedestrian Connor Harley Latty, of Dunedin.

“Any unattended vehicle travelling across an intersection poses a risk to the public,” Bond said.