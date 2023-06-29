Rawiri Waititi calls for Corrections transformation after scathing review

The association’s secretary Mark Duncan says prisons are full for the amount of staff they have. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

A scathing review of Corrections has described an organisation which seems incapable of changing, but Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis insists improvements are being made.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier​ blasted the department’s top brass on Wednesday, in a review into its culture and prison conditions following the 2020 Waikeria riot. He said senior management did not appear to be taking heed of recommendations from his office or others, and had not made meaningful progress.

That 2020 riot saw 17 prisoners break onto the roof and set fire to part of the prison. There had been complaints about dire conditions in Waikeria, with prisoners held in lock up and poor sanitary conditions in the 100-year-old building.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi visited Waikeria prison on Wednesday, after reading Boshier’s report. Years after the riot, he said the conditions were still concerning and continued to breach human rights and minimum standards.

READ MORE:

* 'Disconnection at all levels': Ombudsman's scathing review of Corrections

* Tenant describes life on the inside of Paremoremo's 'prison village'

* Auckland Prison had door issue, assaults years before guard's arm was broken



He said prisoners were being held inside for 23 hours a day, which was creating stress for both prisoners and staff.

Across multiple reports, Corrections has been urged to ensure prisoners were not locked in cells for unreasonable hours.

Waititi said Davis should immediately commit to involving iwi and Māori leaders in the oversight of Corrections.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi visited Waikeria prison on Wednesday.

“We don't want consideration, we want a commitment by the minister that there is going to be transformation in that space for the betterment of those who are incarcerated,” he said.

“They need to start looking outside of the box, and ask how we can stop incarcerating people because we know the current system does not work. There needs to be healing, there needs to be better rehabilitation.”

Waititi said Māori organisations had the solutions, which he said would look similar to the open prisons in Finland and Nordic nations, but with a greater focus on whanaungatanga and community.

Asked if local communities should have a bigger say in the oversight of prisons, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said “that’s been a lot of the kōrero from our local communities for some time”.

“We always encourage local communities to participate, I think that happens to some extent … In terms of getting their views.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis insists improvements are being made.

Davis said he shared some of Boshier’s frustrations about slow progress at Corrections, but defended the department.

“Previously there wasn’t even a Māori strategy, let alone the Māori strategy now being Corrections’ full strategy. There have been a number of improvements. That’s not to say that Corrections can’t do a lot better,” he said.

“I do share the frustration that often the speed of change is slow. I have expressed my concerns about that to the leadership team.”

Corrections Association of New Zealand (CANZ) president Floyd du Plessis hoped the report would achieve change and improve conditions for Corrections’ staff on the front line.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Major structural damage to Waikeria Prison after a fire was lit by prisoners in December 2020.

“Holistically we agree, there is a systemic problem, a major operational change that is needed and we welcome it.

“We need to see what's actually going to change.”

He said CANZ for some time had been raising concerns “around workplace culture and specifically how the department operates, and the mismatch and misalignment of information (between) national office and staff on the floor”.

Just Speak executive director Aphiphany Forward-Taua​ said there needed to be proper partnership in supporting and resourcing prisons.

“This is a conversation we're having all the time about the disproportion of Māori (in prisons) and no Māori-led and community-led solutions.”

Forward-Taua said shifting all the issues to iwi and hapū to find solutions without adequate support from the Government was “fundamentally problematic”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Aphiphany Forward-Taua is the executive director of Just Speak.

“It puts all the onus on community organisations. It needs to be community led and it needs to be supported by the Government.”

Forward-Taua said the focus needed to be on providing rehabilitation, calling the current situation a “systemic issue”.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the Government only had one target when it came to prisons, and it was to reduce the prison population.

“We need to make sure that we're offering full rehabilitation services to prisoners in prison and we need to make sure that we get the Correction staffing right as well.”