Chris Hipkins tries to sell NZ, but must now keep an eye on the Kiri Allan situation

Beijing | ANALYSIS: It was not the day Chris Hipkins expected. Having spent most of the morning with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the prime minister suddenly found himself at the Lakeview Hotel right near the Forbidden City in Central Beijing giving a press conference answering questions about his Justice Minister, Kiri Allan.

Hipkins found himself answering questions about Allan because Stuff had broken a story – while he was in talks with Li – about the Department of Conservation removing a seconded staff member from Allan’s office because of “working relationships”. It’s also understood the National Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment had raised similar concerns.

It also emerged that Allan had been on leave since the beginning of last week, something Hipkins described as her needing more space before saying he wouldn’t comment on ministers taking time off for personal matters.

Allan has defended herself and her office saying that she works hard and expects her staff and public servants to work hard in order to best serve the New Zealand public. She also posted on Instagram saying that she needed some time off and that the year had taken its toll.

Having answered a barrage of questions, Hipkins then took off to Peking University to deliver a dirge of a speech to eagerly awaiting students. From there he went to a China Southern airline event in which the airline announced it was restarting a route out of Christchurch and adding three more from Auckland to Guangzhou.

Earlier in the day New Zealand had signed several agreements on primary sector exports, strategic partnerships and clearing up some import/export regulations.

All-in-all a successful day for the leader, who is still clearly unsure of himself in foreign affairs. It isn’t that he is bad, just inexperienced. Hipkins, who tends to be pretty open, forthright and backs himself to answer things openly and honestly has so far struggled with the nuances of diplomacy – where saying the wrong thing can have costs and saying the right one can be boring or jargon-ridden.

Hipkins, a pretty unflappable character, also give the impressions at times of not quite believing where he was in the Great Hall of the People.

On Wednesday however, he was stronger after the Li meeting than the Xi Jinping meeting the day before. He’s a quick study.

But while all that is in New Zealand’s national interest and future, for his own personal political interest and future, the matter of Allan has the potential to be much more important.

When asked whether he thought that this would be the only story or allegation made about Allan and her treatment of staff, he delivered studious non-answers and pointed out that natural justice had to take its course. He was also at pains to point out that, as far as he knew, there had been no formal complaint made about Allan by any staff members.

Instead, he said that Parliament is a place with a lot of pressure, which can be difficult when ministers are stressed.

The last thing he wants is a repeat of either the Stuart Nash or Michael Wood situation, where a seemingly isolated incident which reasonably can be forgiven turns out to be more widespread. No doubt he will be monitoring the situation but the nature of the jam-packed trade mission to China means that his ability to do so will be limited.

The last thing Hipkins needs is yet another minister under a cloud.

Allan herself has been under the spotlight these past few months. She delivered some very pointed – and basically inappropriate – comments at RNZ about retaining Māori talent when her fiancée Mani Dunlop was leaving the state broadcaster which found their way into the press.

Having had a very promising start as a minister - a rising star - she has also become bogged down and less effective in her portfolios.

This is the last thing that Hipkins needs. Allan will be back in Parliament today, and the spotlight will be on her.

Meanwhile, Hipkins will travel to Shanghai to keep selling New Zealand, hoping his colleague is not going to make his job even harder.