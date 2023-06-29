Education Minister Jan Tinetti displayed a 'high degree of negligence' - Privileges Committee report

In a rare move, Jan Tinetti was referred to the Privileges Committee on May 30 over an allegation she deliberately misled the House. (First published 08/06/23)

Education Minister Jan Tinetti “sustained an erroneous judgement” and displayed a “high degree of negligence”, the Privileges Committee has found, recommending she apologise to the House over her conduct in correcting a statement on attendance data.

The committee found in failing to correct her inaccurate statement to the House until May 2, 2023, she caused the House to be misled, but she did not intend to do so.

“On this basis, we do not find the Minister guilty of a contempt of the House,” the report stated.

Tinetti faced a grilling by MPs on June 8 about an allegation she deliberately misled Parliament about attendance data.

She was referred to the Privileges Committee on May 30. The allegation was about failing to correct a misleading statement at the earliest opportunity.

The committee found Tinetti “made and​ sustained an erroneous judgement” which caused the House to be misled.

The report said Tinetti “demonstrated significant remorse for her errors”.

“However, we note this has not included an apology to the House. We therefore recommend that the Minister be required to apologise to the House.”

In February, Tinetti told Parliament, when asked if she could categorically state that she played no part in the delay of the release of the attendance data, that she already had, and it was a decision for the Ministry of Education.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti displayed a “high degree of negligence”, the committee report stated.

In May, Tinetti corrected this answer, saying she “subsequently became aware that my office did have input into the timing of the release of the data through email correspondence with officials at the Ministry of Education”.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said Tinetti said she was informed by her staff after question time on February 22 “of her staff's correspondence with the ministry on the release of data”.

“She has also stated that she did not know that her answer needed to be corrected until she received a letter from me on 1 May, after which she corrected it.”