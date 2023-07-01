Why it's so hard for staff to report MPs for inappropriate or bullying behaviour

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is in China, confronts questions about alleged issues in minister Kiri Allan's offices. Pooled video from RNZ.

EXPLAINER: This week, concerns and speculation about Parliament’s culture were a key topic after Stuff reported on claims from a senior public servant that Kiri Allan “yelled and screamed” at staff.

Allan has denied these allegations, and both she and Labour supporters have questioned the veracity of the allegations when no formal complaint was made.

The matter brought back into focus the challenges public servants face when wanting to complain about an MP, something considered in an independent review undertaken in 2018-19.

‘Sword hanging over their necks’

Debbie Francis had spoken to staffers as part of her independent review into bullying and harassment at Parliament, announced by then-House Speaker, Trevor Mallard, in December 2018.

Among the report findings, Francis wrote about the “breakdown clause”, where an employee can be disciplined or dismissed after a working relationship has soured, and said it was a “sword hanging over their necks”.

Her report, released in 2019, confirmed a culture of systemic bullying and harassment. Staff reported feeling disposable, and believed if they spoke about their MP’s bad behaviour they could lose their jobs, which had a “chilling effect”.

As a result, Parliamentary Service had to implement dozens of recommendations. But numerous allegations of bullying or inappropriate behaviour have been made against MPs since then.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan this week rejected allegations she had yelled at staff. (File photo)

Fast-forward to 2023

Elizabeth Kerekere in May quit the Green Party following bullying allegations, while Labour backbencher Anna Lorck underwent leadership training after staff accused her of bullying and demanding behaviour, including forcing staff to move office furniture for an hour and sober drive her home outside work hours. The claims played out in the media.

And then this week there was Allan.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, speaking from China, said the public service, Parliament and Government had put a new system in place as a result of Francis’ review, when answering questions about Allan.

“If a public servant has a bad interaction with a minister, for example, that's not necessarily evidence of bullying,” he said.

“It could be even evidence of the fact that someone's made a mistake ... That's why those processes are very important because those issues can be resolved. The feedback that I've heard from the chief executives concerned is that they were confident that the issues were resolved at the time.”

Parliament as a ‘complex’ workplace

But the Francis report explains why it’s not easy for staffers and civil servants to complain.

Parliament is “one of the most complex and demanding workplaces in New Zealand”, she wrote. It is both intellectually and emotionally demanding, and “virtually impossible for members to ... decompress”.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Independent investigator Debbie Francis wrote a report into the culture of Parliament in 2019. (File photo)

Francis, who interviewed staff with experience of working at Parliament between 2014 and 2019, described fear, uncertainty, and confusion underpinning the issue.

This was largely driven by the political cycle and Cabinet reshuffles. Every time a minister’s role changed, their staff were affected. If they lost portfolios, or were demoted, staff might lose their jobs.

“While staff understand the need for flexibility in employment arrangements driven by the political cycle, conventions such as Cabinet reshuffles and the nature of MMP, most told me they felt the breakdown clause in their employment agreements was a sword over their necks. This was an almost universal sentiment,” she wrote.

Furthermore, staff did not trust their managers or HR to maintain confidentiality, or sort issues out, and felt “powerless” if the accused was in a senior position – or an MP.

They also feared complaining would damage their reputation.

“Almost all respondents described major barriers to making a disclosure of bullying and harassment and to making a formal complaint,” she said.

“Member support and ministerial staff on event-based contracts felt that to do so was unsafe for a variety of reasons, often overlapping in the case of any one individual.”

Staff often had strong party and personal loyalties, which also made them reluctant to complain. For many, aged in their early twenties, it was their first professional job.