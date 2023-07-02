Greens' rental rules: Rent control and warrant of fitness on election wishlist

Green Party leader Marama Davidson says many MPs who own homes are keeping the status quo on renting out of self interest.

The Green Party wants to bring in rent controls by introducing a yearly cap on how much a landlord can increase a tenant’s rent.

The proposed cap would be at a maximum of 3%, but could be reduced in years of low inflation and low wage growth. Increases of more than 3% would be allowed if substantial changes were made to the property, such as kitchen renovations. The tenant would also need to agree to the increase.

The party also wants to introduce a ‘rental warrant of fitness’ to ensure rentals were not breaching the Healthy Homes Standards.

The Green Party raised the idea of rent controls mid-2021, in a discussion document on housing, and also made the proposal last year.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, as part of the small number of MPs who did not own their homes, said renting should “still be a way of living a good life”.

“But what we have in the House of apparent representatives are far too many politicians who keep it in their best interests to not give renters a fair go.

“So we have politicians who are voting and choosing to keep their own personal interests as the status quo here.”

According to the 2023 list of MPs’ interests, property owned, Davidson, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare, Labour PM Ibrahim Omer and ACT MP Damien Smith did not own or have any interests in property.

Davidson promised in the first 100 days of a new government the Greens were part of, “we will introduce a new Renters’ Rights Bill to give effect to these changes”.

“The solutions are as clear as they have always been: controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, and thousands more new homes.”

The party would also require landlords to tell new tenants what they charged previous tenants. Rent controls would also extend across different tenancies – meaning the new tenants would not be charged more than the rent cap.

“For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick,” Davidson said.

”The rental market more closely resembles a game of monopoly than a public good - and it is landlords who hold all the cards.”

David Unwin/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson promised the Greens would give renters more rights if voted into Government.

Davidson said other political partes “will do little more than tinker around the edges... only the Green Party will take the bold action necessary”.

Rents started this year with the national median rent at a high of $595 a week in January, and it rose further to $600 in February, Trade Me figures showed.

However, drawing from data on actual rents paid, CoreLogic in March reported rents were flat or even falling.

Landlords and some economists have previously warned that rent controls can act to reduce the supply of rental proprieties.