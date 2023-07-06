NZ gives $11m to UN's response to 'dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan'

New Zealand is giving $11 million to UN agencies to support its work responding “to the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned Taliban restrictions “limiting Afghan women and girls’ access to secondary education, higher education, public and political spaces, and to employment opportunities”.

“Such restrictions are contributing to worsening humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.”

The funding will go towards food assistance, health, nutrition and sanitation assistance for young people and critical reproductive health.

“Afghanistan is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than two-thirds of the Afghan population now requiring assistance,” Mahuta said.

“Vulnerable communities are experiencing record levels of food insecurity and are in desperate need of health services, clean water, and education.”

Mahuta said New Zealand was committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to respect “all people of Afghanistan and reverse all decisions and practices restricting women’s and girls’ ability to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

After nearly 20 years, the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan.

New Settlers Family and Community Trust (NFACT) chief executive officer Dr Fahima Saeid​ believed the government had done all it could to support as many Afghanis as it could – given the circumstances.

Special visas for those escaping the 2021 Taliban takeover in Afghanistan were the "second-best possible option for the government to bring them, to at least give them some safety and security". But she would argue that the number of those accepted was "very small", and more needed to be given the opportunity to escape the regime.

"My argument is there are still people in very difficult situations, hiding and on the run in Afghanistan."

“This was a very good initiative from the government that can be extended to others who are in similar situations around the world and NFACT Settlement team will be happy to support them,” Saeid said.

A spokesperson from Immigration New Zealand said more than 1700 people have arrived in New Zealand from Afghanistan through the special resettlement offer.

“As of February 2023, 1469 visas had been issued to individuals using the Afghanistan emergency resettlement pathway.”

Mahuta said the $11m in funding takes the total from New Zealand since the August 2021 Taliban takeover to $24m.

Of the $11m, $4m will go to the World Food Programme, $3.2m goes to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, which helps provide fertilisers and seeds and programmes to rebuild rural infrastructure, $2m goes to the UN Children’s Fund and $2m for the UN Population Fund for reproductive health and psychosocial help, especially for women and girls.