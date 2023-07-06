Something National won't be putting 'back on track'

The Te Huia train relaunched, making its first trip to Auckland since October 2021, after a Covid-19 induced pause (Video from January 2022)

A Parliament committee, backed by Labour and Green MPs, has called for the Government to scout ways to start new passenger rail services across the North Island.

A special inquiry from Parliament’s transport committee has recommended that officials begin feasibility studies, to work out how to start four new passenger rail services. These four services were “low-hanging fruit” and could start soon, transport committee chairperson Shanan Halbert​ said.

The committee suggested that KiwiRail could, in the not too distant future, start running affordable passenger trains between Auckland and Tauranga, and also Wellington and Napier.

It also recommended that two existing services be expanded. The committee said officials should investigate whether an overnight sleeper service between Auckland and Wellington could restart, and called for the Capital Connection between Wellington and Palmerston North to extend its run north to Fielding.

These recommendations were backed by Labour and Green MPs on Parliament’s transport committee, but the ACT and National parties disagreed with the main findings from the 11-month special inquiry.

Halbert, a Labour MP, said he started the inquiry because he’d heard complaints, and believed himself, that central and local government agencies had failed to maintain and grow rail services.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Transport Committee chairperson Shanan Halbert is a Labour MP, based in Northcote.

“Not enough work is being done to look at the viability of inter-regional passenger rail,” he said.

The committee receives 1750 submissions about what the future of inter-regional passenger rail should look like.

Halbert said some of those submissions suggested routes which had existing infrastructure that could support passenger rail. Those were the four North Island routes recommended for early scoping.

“Then we have areas like the South Island as an example, which had quite low infrastructure in place. And so that would need a lot more work to get off the ground,” he said.

In its findings, the committee recommended that a central government agency – most likely Waka Kotahi NZTA or the Ministry of Transport – be tasked with leading discussions and research into inter-regional passenger rail.

The current system sees regional councils responsibile for leading work to bring passenger rail into their regions.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown questioned the level of subsidy required for inter-regional rail.

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown​ said public transport planning should be left to councils or private business.

He said councils in Waikato and around the lower North Island had come together to put forward plans to NZTA for funding for Te Huia, which runs Hamilton to Auckland, and the Capital Connection. That system was working, he said.

Brown also questioned if some of the proposed routes for early scoping would actually be feasible.

“There needs to be a business case put forward. There needs to be patronage, and I imagine for some of the services proposed, for instance Napier to Wellington, there would be very few people making that journey on a daily basis,” he said.

The inquiry found that despite Te Huia carrying about 250 passengers each day, its fares only covered 13.4% of its operating costs. The twice-daily Hamilton to Auckland service had launched during the pandemic, on a five-year trial with funding guaranteed from Waka Kotahi.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Huia carries about 250 passengers each day between Hamilton and Auckland.

With a 13.4% “fare box recovery ratio”, Te Huia fell below Waka Kotahi’s aim of public transport services recovering 50% of operating costs from fares.

Brown said an 86% subsidy rate was too high, given commercial bus operators travelled the same route. But he said he was flexible about how large public transport subsidies could be, if there was a compelling reason to pay more than 50%.

“We weren't presented with clear economic analysis as part of this select committee inquiry. We need to have much better information about what that should look like,“ he said.

Through a spokesperson, Transport Minister David Parker​ said he was expecting officials to provide advice about these recommendations next month.

Tracey Goodall​, KiwiRail’s manager for passenger rail, said the state-owned company was ready to work with councils that wanted passenger services.

Supplied This Hitachi model is an example of a trimode rail car that could be purchased for Wellington's rail network.

KiwiRail advised any council that public transport across the globe relied on subsidies to operate, but Goodall said in many cases KiwiRail believed rail subsidies could have benefits in reducing road traffic, emissions, and encouraging economic growth.

In Budget 2023, Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson confirmed funding to buy new hybrid trains to run between Masterson and Wellington, and service the Capital Connection. It was expected to cost multiple hundreds of millions for 18 new four-car trains.