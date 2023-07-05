PM celebrates iconic mountain climb at Everest 70 event

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gives a speech at the Everest 70 event, celebrating Sir Ed Hillary and Tenzing Norgay's ascent of the world's tallest peak.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins only met Sir Edmund Hilary once, but the meeting left a lasting impression on the aspiring politician.

Hipkins was among the high profile speakers at the Everest 70 event, marking 70 years since the first ascent by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay of Mount Everest.

He met Hillary while still at secondary school, and said he was immediately struck by the “enormous hands” of the mountaineer and explorer.

“This iconic New Zealander was himself so humble and gentle and quiet and... so supportive of young New Zealanders, it was an honour to have been in his presence,” Hipkins said.

READ MORE:

* Peter Hillary visits King Charles at Buckingham Palace to mark 70th anniversary of father's ascent of Everest

* Nepal honours Sherpa guides, 70 years after Hillary and Tenzing conquered Everest

* Sir Edmund Hillary's family to star in new Everest documentary



Ricky Wilson/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins speaking at the Everest 70 event.

Sir Edmund’s son and mountaineer Peter Hillary, and Tenzing Norgay’s son and American Himalayan Foundation vice president Norbu Tenzing also spoke at the event.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Everest 70 attendees mingle ahead of the speeches and formalities.

Hillary recently met King Charles with Jamling Norgay, who is also the son of Tenzing Norgay, and Sue Leyden, daughter of expedition leader Lord John Hunt.

In May, Nepal's government honoured the climbers during celebrations of the first ascent of Mount Everest.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles with Sue Leyden, daughter of expedition leader Lord Hunt, Peter Hillary (second left) and Jamling Norgay.

The celebrations come amid a growing concern about temperatures rising, glaciers and snow melting, and weather being harsh and unpredictable on the world’s tallest mountain.