Merepeka Raukawa-Tait will run for Māori Party in Rotorua

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is returning to politics, to stand for Te Pāti Māori.

The former Women’s Refuge boss, who is the current chairperson of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, announced her candidacy for Te Pāti Māori on Thursday.

Since leaving politics, where she campaigned for Parliament as part of the Christian Heritage Party in the early 2000s and also served on the Rotorua Lakes and Masterton councils, Raukawa-Tait has worked in the NGO sector.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Raukawa-Tait would stand in the general electorate of Rotorua.

“There’s a huge awakening happening amongst our people,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff John Tamihere is the Māori Party president and chief executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

Tamihere and Raukawa-Tait work together, as the chief executive and chairperson of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

In a statement, she said she was standing for the Māori Party due to a belief in tino rangatiratanga and multiculturalism.

“Te Pāti Māori believes Māori must be in control of their own lives,” she said.

She expected to have support from Rotorua as well.

“Rotorua is my home and tribal area of Te Arawa,” she said.

“I understand intimately, both the highs and the challenges; how Rotorua has experienced unprecedented growth in employment and business in recent years alongside how it has been impacted by the pandemic.”

Te Pāti Māori has been working to attract big names to stand in general seats, after confirming its line up for the Māori electorates last week.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the 20-year-old mokopuna of Ngā Tamatoa activist Taitimu Maipi, was announced as the Māori Party candidate to stand against Nanaia Mahuta in Hauraki-Waikato.

Although Te Pāti Māori had made public attempts to attract candidates for general seats, Raukawa-Tait is the only candidate confirmed so far.

John Cowpland/Stuff Te Pāti Māori has confirmed its Māori electorate candidates for the 2023 general election.

In June, Heather Te Au Skipworth​ quit the party. She had stepped down as the party’s Ikaroa Rāwhiti candidate when Meka Whaitiri defected from Labour, but in what was meant to be a show of unity she was named the candidate for Tukituki.

South Auckland community advocate Dave Letele​ was also expected to stand for Te Pāti in the general seat of Māngere. He confirmed to Stuff that he was talking with the party in April, but issued a statement last month saying he would not run for Parliament.

Ex Labour MP Louisa Wall, who’s currently working for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs as the ambassador for gender equality in the Pacific, is also understood to be considering a run for Te Pāti Māori in October. If she goes through with the move, she will run against her former caucus colleague Arena Williams in Manurewa.