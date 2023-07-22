Crime and punishment in the general election

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor

OPINION: It was supposed to be law and order week for the Labour Party and in a sense it was, but not the one the party wanted.

It started on Monday with announcing a policy that wasn’t – a new offence encouraging kids to commit crimes that actually didn't exist – instead some new ‘aggravating factors’ will be added to sentencing laws. Then there was a doleful press conference with Chris Hipkins and Kelvin Davis about building two new youth justice facilities for older children that ended up being unclear about its purpose and most other details.

Then on Wednesday the PM and Kiri Allan came back with a strong and considered announcement, competently delivered, about a new offence for ramraiding. It was a reminder that Kiri Allan is a real political talent when on form.

But then on Thursday morning, there was a tragic shooting on a construction site in Auckland which killed two (plus the shooter) and injured 10 others. At the time of writing, his motivations for the attack are unclear.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gives a statement about the shooting in Auckland on Thursday morning.

It turned out that the shooter, a 24-year-old called Matu Tangi Matua Reid was in home detention for domestic violence after brutally assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2021, which including hitting, kicking, strangling and threatening her family.

He also said words to the effect of “you don’t know what I’m capable of”.

A condition of his home detention was that he could go to work – which was on the construction site where the shooting took place. He was also wearing an ankle bracelet.

His sentence included a seven-month discount by Judge Stephen Bonnar thanks to what is known as a s27 ‘cultural report’ as well as time served. The overall purpose of these reports is about showing the courts that there are factors in an offenders background which have caused them to offend.

Both the National Party and ACT Party have said it will scrap these reports which often point to the fact that the offender has grown up in traumatic and violent circumstances, are estranged from their culture and so on. Going through the process can lead to shortened sentences.

Although the judge at the time said that the chance of reoffending was low, his risk of causing harm to others was high. He was not sent to the prison, which the judge found “could be counterproductive and actually set you down the wrong path”. Reid was ordered to do “non-violence programme” as well as an alcohol and drug programme and to abstain from alcohol.

There will be an investigation into how Reid got his gun. He wasn’t licenced to have one, but organised crime and gangs never seem to have any problem getting weapons. Wherever the politics of this heads, it is unlikely that New Zealand’s firearms licencing regime – which involves the control of legal weapons – will feature much either way.

Supplied Matu Tangi Matua Reid is the man who shot and killed two people in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

However, the political question will be whether the shooting acts as a lightning rod for all the various strands of law and order that have been floating around the political debate for a couple of years now: the Government trying to reduce the prison population, explosion in gang membership and activities, youth crime, ramraids, violent assaults, cultural reports and lean sentences.

For Labour, getting its law and order announcements out mostly serve a brute political purpose of having something to stick on campaign flyers and talking about on the campaign trail. Instead of nothing, there will be measures that Hipkins and Labour can talk about.

Whether it is too little too late will ultimately be a call made by voters, but the attack from National and ACT that Labour has suddenly discovered that crime is a problem on the eve of an election will be a potent one – especially considering that none of Labour’s announcements made this week will be law any time soon. And even once they are, they will probably take time to work.

Essentially, Labour is giving the nation an IOU on law and order policy: if you are worried about crime give us your vote, and we will pay it back. It's an internally difficult issue for Labour as well and Hipkins will have pushed the caucus close to its tough-on-crime limit this week.

Since 2022, Labour has run through a number of different ministers in order to get law and order under control or at least out of the news. Since the middle of 2022 there has been Poto Williams, Hipkins, Stuart Nash and now Ginny Andersen. And they have been making small incremental changes – things such as proceeds of gang crime, and subsidised fog cannons (although that one seems very much in the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff end of things) the wave of youth crime in particular has persisted.

The thing with crime is that although there can be moral panic over various things, if crime is a problem in an area, people who live in that areas know it is. Sure, it can have flow-on effects where people are worried about what they are reading, but ultimately crime speaks for itself. If there isn’t much around, it is actually quite difficult to gin up an effective fear campaign about it. According to the June Ipsos Issues Monitor crime is now the clear second to top issue on voters’ minds behind cost of living pressures.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and police spokesperson Mark Mitchell spoke to media about the shooting.

The National Party has rolled out a few policies to try to scratch that itch – the most recent being to reduce judges discretion to reduce sentences. ACT has released a raft of policies on the issue.

In common with Labour – all parties in Parliament have been at pains to point out that getting tough of crime is only part of the story, alongside actually trying to sort out the social problems that create crime and criminals.

No one thinks these issues exist in isolation or that just locking people up will make it all better.

But National has been primarily focussed on sorting out the crime in the here and now. Leader Christopher Luxon and law and order spokesperson Mark Mitchell have been trying to hammer two key messages: that if you commit a crime you are unlikely to be caught and that, if you do happen to be caught, you won’t face any real consequences. And, of course, that this is Labour’s fault.

And those points dovetail with National and ACT’s more general view that the public service is out of touch, not grounded in reality, probably a bit woke and the whole of Government seems to exist in a different planet when it comes to dealing with law and order.

The frankly bizarre report from the office of the chief scientist Dame Juliet Gerard on gangs a couple of weeks ago only served to reinforce this. Commissioned by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern "to support a policy agenda to reduce gang harm in our communities", the report was basically a literature review which said more or less said that drivers of gang membership are complicated and that tougher sentences and policing probably won’t help.

Ardern of course retired, just leaving questions about why this extremely contestable report was an appropriate use of the chief scientist’s time or expertise in the first place.

These things are ultimately complicated, and no party has a monopoly on wisdom. But the steady flow of stories about terrible crimes, ram raids, assaults and seemingly light sentences continues.

Even on Friday Stuff reported about a teen Mongrel Mob member who broke into a pregnant woman’s home, covered her face with a piece of clothing and indecently assaulted her while she lay in a bed she was sharing with her child. The offender was 16 at the time and so got 12 months home detention. He thanked the judge and yelled “cracked it” when he was walked from the dock to police cells.

Judges and not governments hand down sentences, of course. But clearly the various threads of law and order and the overall zeitgeist will matter greatly to the election contest over these next three months.