'You might have noticed we didn't deny that': Hipkins lays out his foreign policy

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gives a speech on state of New Zealand's foreign policy ahead of visiting Lithuania for a Nato summit.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has used a major foreign policy speech to signal continuity for New Zealand, while saying the country needs to continue to invest in its defence and security capabilities.

“If you came today to hear me set out a radical departure in our foreign policy, I’m sorry to let you down,” Hipkins said in the speech to the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs in the Legislative Chamber in Parliament House on Friday.

In a wide-ranging speech, Hipkins sounded a more hawkish tone than his predecessor, and while not changing direction, he is clearly more comfortable and keen to talk about New Zealand having to spend more on both defence and national security, than his predecessor Jacinda Ardern was.

He signalled that the Government would be releasing New Zealand’s first National Security Strategy, which could include “investing in a combat-capable defence force and wider national security system”.

Hipkins also referred to reports in the Australian press ahead of his trip to China that Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was given a “haranguing” when she met with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang in late March.

While Hipkins and Mahuta have both described the meeting as robust, Hipkins pointedly drew the audience’s attention to the fact that New Zealand did not deny the nature of the meeting.

Reports emerged just before my trip of a robust conversation between our Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the Chinese Foreign Minister. You might have noticed we didn’t deny that,” he said

“Our approach has always been that we are consistent in asserting our interests, we are predictable as we advance our values, and we are respectful as we engage in our relationship with China.”

Overall Hipkins made the case for New Zealand’s national-interest based foreign policy, and referred to as “independent”, a phrase which the Chinese Communist Party controlled media was keen to heap praise on when Hipkins was in Beijing last week. But he did caution not to read “independent” as being something that it was not.

“The longer I’ve been in the role the more I’ve seen first-hand the enormous benefits of our independent foreign policy, our role as an honest broker, and the importance of our close relationships in enhancing our prosperity and security,” he said.”

“It is important to stress at this point independent does not mean neutral.”

“As a country, we may be small, but we are not bystanders. We chart our own course, with decisions that are in our national interest.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins is fresh from his trade trip to China, and is set to depart for the Nato summit this week.

The timing of the speech is no accident. Having won some plaudits in China, Hipkins on Friday travels to Lithuania to take part in a Nato summit, and onto Brussels; a crowd which is considerably cooler on China and in particular, any assistance it might be giving – or consider giving – to Russia in the Ukraine war.

The speech also came as US President Joe Biden was reportedly weighing up giving Ukraine cluster bombs to help forces break through Russian lines.

Hipkins also said that his visit to New Zealand troops in the UK who were helping to train Ukrainian soldiers strengthened his resolve “in relation to the ongoing support we must provide Ukraine in order to defeat Russia, but also avoiding armed conflict unless absolutely necessary”.

Hipkins also reaffirmed the fact that New Zealand would not be part of the Aukus nuclear submarines deal – but did not say that New Zealand would not join in the alliance in some other more limited manner, in time.

He said in reference to Australia, that like any close family there were disagreements from time to time.

“We will not be part of the Aukus nuclear submarine arrangement, and the partners in the Aukus arrangement understand and respect that,” he said.

“Australia, the US, and the UK all have long histories of cooperation with New Zealand when it comes to defence, and we will continue to work together in areas that are consistent with our strategic needs and our values.”