Teens should go to adult court at 17 – but not vote, ACT says

David Seymour says the Labour government has failed on housing and crime during his speech on ACT's election campaign launch in Auckland.

The ACT Party wants all 17-year-old defendants to face trial in the district court and believes Corrections should take over management of youth justice residences.

Leader David Seymour updated the party’s youth justice policy on Sunday, backtracking on its previous support of a change to have young offenders appear in the Youth Court at 17. This was proposed by the previous National Government, which Seymour supported.

But on Sunday, he said the change was National being soft on crime.

“Clearly, in this instance, the National Party who led this – and we accept ACT supported it as part of the Government at the time – bought into the idea that if only offenders were treated more kindly, there would be less crime,” he told Stuff from Tauranga.

The change had been detrimental for youth crime rates, Seymour said. Since coming into force, prosecutions of 17-year-olds had halved, he said.

“One of two things has happened since 1 July, 2019; either 17-year-olds have halved their offending rate, or they've kept on offending – perhaps offended more – and are only proceeded against by police half as often.”

David White/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour has backtracked on his support of changes to youth justice. (File photo)

Seymour argued 17-year-olds should be able to fully understand consequences, and therefore did not need to go before the Youth Court.

But the ACT Party has not supported calls to lower the voting age.

“We haven't made the argument that youth can't understand voting or the consequences of it. The argument was made by us that changing the age of enfranchisement doesn't solve any obvious problem,” Seymour said.

When the Supreme Court ruled the current voting age is unjustified discrimination, Seymour said it would be wasteful to lower the voting age.

“We don’t want 120,000 more voters who pay no tax voting for lots more spending,” he said. Although, many young people do pay tax through GST, through KiwiSaver, and if they have jobs.

Change to Youth Justice Facilities

Seymour said the proposal to put 17-year-olds on trial in district courts tied in with ACT’s other policy – to change responsibility for jailing young people from Oranga Tamariki to Corrections.

The current law says some offences should be tried in the High Court and District Court. This includes murder, sexual offending, abduction, aggravated burglary, firearms offences, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The ACT proposal would mean every offence, not just those serious ones, would be heard in an adult court when a 17-year-old is accused.

Seymour said this change would not necessarily change the sentencing.

“An adult court would not necessarily send them to an adult prison. In fact, that's probably unlikely,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ACT wants Corrections to take over the management of youth justice.

ACT’s policy is to create a Corrections Youth Wing for offenders should not be at Oranga Tamariki – “which is supposed to be a caring organisation” – but also should not be in an adult prison.

Oranga Tamariki’s youth justice facilities have been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks, with reports of staff-sanctioned brawls and sexual misconduct emerging.

ACT has called for Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis to resign over the latest revelations.