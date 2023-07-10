5 policies you might not have expected from the Greens' election manifesto

The Green Party co-leader said she was excited to reveal a party manifesto that set the Greens apart from other parties.

The Green Party released its election manifesto over the weekend, detailing its promises and ambitions for Parliament.

Much of the 42-page document carried on from well-traversed party campaigns, including calls for New Zealand to cease new oil exploration, stop mining conservation land, and ban alcohol advertising in sport and the arts.

The Greens also reiterated its policies to legalise recreational cannabis use, introduce rent controls, and provide funding for native forests and conservation.

The manifesto included about 100 policies. Hidden in the document were some less well-known ideas, as well as some new ones.

1. Give workers an extra week off

The Green Party said it would work to give everyone an extra week of annual leave.

The manifesto’s workforce section said: “Phase in five weeks annual leave.”

It also discussed increasing bereavement leave entitlements to give consideration to tangihanga and other cultural needs.

Asked if he liked the sound of an extra week off, Green co-leader James Shaw listed some other “priorities” like “action on climate change” and “ending poverty” instead.

David White/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson unveil the party’s election manifesto.

2. Provide free lunches in every school

Currently, the Ka Ora Ka Ako free school lunches programme only provides kai to the 25% of schools and kura facing the greatest socio-economic disadvantage.

According to the Ministry of Education, the programme caters to 950 schools with 220,000 students.

This costs about $260 million each year.

The Greens said the school lunches programme should be rolled out to the other three-quarters of students.

David White/Stuff The Green Party has discussed its elections plans, during its conference in Auckland.

3. Extend citizenship to all Māori

In the section on overseas New Zealanders, the Green Party included a pledge to ensure everyone who has Māori whakapapa is eligible for New Zealand citizenship.

This would mean that a Māori person born offshore, whose parents were not New Zealand citizens when they were born, would be eligible for New Zealand citizenship.

4. Allow councils to introduce new taxes

The Greens proposed a series of new revenue tools for local government. This included allowing councils to put in congestion charges on vehicle traffic, and charging tourism infrastructure levies.

The party also suggested empowering councils to introduce resource levies, and stated its support for value capture taxes – which charge landowners who realise capital gains from new publicly funded infrastructure.

It said local government was being held back from investing, and maintaining services, due to reliance on rates collection.

5. Fund music and community venues

In the arts and culture section, the Green Party manifesto said the Government should create a special funding pool for alcohol-free venues.

The party also called for the Government to introduce funding for community and arts groups, so they did not have to rely on the Pub Charities grants which come from gambling revenue.