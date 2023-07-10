Explained: Here's the deal on NZ-EU free trade

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gives a speech on state of New Zealand's foreign policy ahead of visiting Lithuania for a Nato summit.

EXPLAINER: “Feta” will be off the menu for New Zealand cheesemakers in the coming decade, with a new name for the crumbly cheese required by a deal signed by New Zealand and the European Union overnight Monday.

It’s an aspect of the NZ-EU free trade agreement which has Trade Minister Damien O’Connor laughing. He’s suggested “wheta” – a play on te reo Māori vowel sounds – could be a good label for New Zealand-made cheese that resembles European feta.

But why will New Zealand producers be banned from using the word? And why would New Zealand trade away its right to also use the terms “sherry” and “port”?

You could say the Europeans drove a hard bargain. But when you look at the numbers alone, it appears New Zealand won out. So what’s the deal with the NZ-EU free trade agreement?

New Zealand butters up Europe

New Zealand is an export-driven economy and among commodities sent offshore, agricultural products – dairy, meat, and horticulture – are big business. So, when trade negotiators head offshore seeking better trading conditions, it’s “market access” that matters.

The free trade agreement significantly improves New Zealand’s access to the European market, which comprises 447 million people in 27 countries. That means tariffs – charges paid at the border – will be entirely removed or seriously reduced, and quotas – limits on the volume of an import allowed into the union – considerably lifted.

When the agreement comes into force, probably in the middle of 2024, some $100 million in tariffs paid by New Zealand exporters will be eliminated as 94% of product lines become tariff-free.

Thomas Manch/Stuff From left, EU presidency representative Marcos Alonso Alonso, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, Prime Minister Chrisâ Hipkins, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor after the signing of the NZ-EU free trade agreement in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Take New Zealand butter as an example. It’s currently tariffed at €700, or NZ$1200, a tonne.

Under the deal, this will be gradually reduced to €95, roughly NZ$170, a tonne for the first 21,000 tonnes of butter exported. It could be worth NZ$206m to butter exporters if the trade quota, which equates to 60% of the EU’s butter imports, is fully taken up.

Zespri head of global affairs Michael Fox said the agreement would cut the NZ$40m in tariffs the kiwifruit exporter pays for the roughly billion in trade it does with Europe.

“This allows us to go a bit faster and to get more kiwifruit to consumers here, and obviously take more value back to New Zealand at a time when it’s really welcome.”

In cases where not all tariffs and quotas have been removed, the agreement helps put New Zealand on more equal footing with other countries.

Yvan Elebaut, Europe manager ANZCO, said the deal would help the beef and lamb producer “compete better”, as well as reduce its duties paid from 20% to 7.5%.

“It levels the playing field, because South America and other countries they already have done those kinds of deals. New Zealand's had good access to Europe, but that was done 25 maybe 30 years ago, and in the meantime the other countries, they are advanced.”

Getty Images Feta no more. A new name will be needed for the white cheese if produced by New Zealand cheese makers, after the NZ-EU trade deal provisions kick in.

What about ‘feta’ though?

A free trade agreement is about more than just market access. For Europe, “geographical indicators” were important.

‘Geographical indicators’ is diplomat-speak for labels applied to food that originates from a particular region. Europe is the home of feta, sherry, and port, so wants to keep these names for itself – the equivalent of a country placing a copyright on one of its brands.

Meaning New Zealand will have to find new names for these products, though not right away. But this provision in the agreement also benefits New Zealand, which sought 23 wine “geographical indicators” such as Marlborough, Central Otago, and Waiheke Island. Just in case, presumably, a French winemaker was planning to convince customers their bottles came from 19,000 kilometres away.

Aside from geographical indicators, there are wide-ranging provisions in the agreement, from how subsidies can be used by each country, to animal welfare, climate change, and the Māori economy.

Thomas Manch/Stuff European Union President Ursula von der Leyen at the signing of the NZ-EU free trade agreement in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

447 million versus 5 million

It’s almost hard to see what Europe meaningfully gains from this deal. New Zealand gets greater access to a market of 447 million people, for Europe, it’s a faraway market of 5 million.

European Ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier said signing the deal was exciting for the union, which had not concluded a free trade agreement in recent years.

In a way, it is more a political, symbolic win than an agreement that will shift the economic dial for Europe.

But Obermaier said there were “a lot of opportunities for European exporters to New Zealand in terms of tariff liberalisation, of course, in the first instance, but also in terms of access to procurement markets”.

“European businesses can now participate in Auckland Transport for example, if they issue a tender,” Obermaier said.

Alongside the free trade agreement, a research agreement between New Zealand and European Union will be signed to provide New Zealand researchers the opportunity to participate in the EU's NZ$160 billion “Horizon Europe” science and research programme.

“Europe stands to benefit a lot from New Zealand's cutting-edge research in the agri-tech sector,” Obermaier said.

Making good on the deal

Once both the European and New Zealand parliaments ratify the agreement, it will be down to the exporters to make good on the opportunity.

Vincent Lensveldt, Europe manager of wine producer Villa Maria, said they sell into all but one of the European Union countries, yet they still “had a long way to go”.

"If you look at the wine consumption in Europe ... for example, Belgium, only 26% of the wine consumers, they know New Zealand is a country of origin. So we also have to create more awareness for New Zealand products.”

New Zealand products like white, crumbly cheese that’s in need of a new name.