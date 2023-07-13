Can Labour be trusted with tax promises?

National's Christopher Luxon responds to Labour's decision it will not introduce a wealth or capital gains tax.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cauterised Opposition claims his party would introduce new taxes, a potential weakness heading into a tight election, but National will continue to campaign on how Labour is not to be trusted on tax.

Treasury documents released on Wednesday revealed the breadth of work leading into the Budget that officials undertook to explore a tax-free zone of up to $10,000, a new wealth tax and a capital gains tax (CGT), as part of the Government’s plans to ease cost of living pressures. The proposals were discussed by Cabinet.

But Hipkins, speaking from the Nato summit, promised there would be no CGT or wealth tax, should his party win government in October’s election, putting a pin in the aspirations of his Finance Minister Grant Robertson, and Revenue Minister David Parker, to spread the tax burden more fairly.

Robertson characterised the decision as an extension of Jacinda Ardern’s policy, because she had ruled out a CGT in her term. But he said it was his job to explore these ideas, and he still believed the ideas had merit.

“I wouldn't have put so much work into it if I didn't think there was merit in it, but I also am a team player, and I'm also somebody who's very conscious of the economic conditions that we're in,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson will face jbes from National about his party’s tax changes. (File photo)

However, National financial spokesperson Nicola Willis questioned whether the electorate could trust Hipkins’ commitments.

“Labour campaigned on a promise not to introduce new taxes, but it turns out they were secretly designing new taxes for this year’s Budget. That’s totally inconsistent with the commitment they made to New Zealanders ... What this shows is that, under pressure, Labour will always resort to more tax, even when they’ve promised not to,” she said.

STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Labour considered wealth and capital gains taxes, but decided "not to go ahead with them" ahead of the election.

It comes off the back of poor polling, which has Labour treading water against the increased cost of living, and growing concerns about crime. One poll, released in the morning by Talbot Mills, had Labour at a four-year low and behind National by five percentage points. A Taxpayers Union – Curia poll, released in the afternoon, had Labour at 31.1%, and National also down 2.4 percentage points to 33.3%.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Chris Hipkins has ruled out a CGT or a wealth tax while he is prime minister, including in the next government. (File photo)

The Greens also accused Labour of “doing what they generally do during election campaigns and play it safe and conservative” and suggested Labour had deeply upset its potential coalition partner which has made a CGT one of its priorities.

Political commentator and associate professor at Massey University, Grant Duncan, said Hipkins was sending two messages.

The first, to National and the ACT Party, was that he could no longer be attacked over a CGT or wealth tax, and the second to the Green Party was that he wouldn’t cave in to it in a coalition deal.

But he warned against the Opposition over-hyping the Labour’s interest in taxes.

“The government is just doing its job ... it would be weird if they didn’t,” he said.