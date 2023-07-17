Greens propose $350 million '#LandBack' fund to return stolen Māori land

The Green Party has vowed to establish a commission of inquiry into whenua raupatu, or stolen Māori land.

The promise of a new commission came from Green co-leader Marama Davidson on Monday, as she released a finalised Hoki Whenua Mai (Return The Land) policy ahead of the election. That policy promised a $350 million fund to start buying whenua raupatu.

The key promise in the Green Party policy was to have a new system where the Crown would help Māori buy stolen land back from the private market, by establishing a new fund and through a law allowing Māori or the Crown “first right of refusal” when whenua raupatu was listed for sale. The privately held land would be brought at market rates, Davidson said.

She said a commission of inquiry would start before 2027, if the Greens were part of the next government.

The party’s Hoki Whenua Mai policy also called for the Public Works Act to be amended so that the Government could not use it to take more Māori land, and it reiterated a policy to end perpetual leases.

“Return stolen whenua to Māori, recognise tino rangatiratanga and [rectify] ongoing injustices,” Davidson summarised.

“Hashtag Land Back,” she said.

“How can we be tangata whenua without whenua?”

She said the existing Treaty claims settlement process had failed to provide adequate redress to Māori, as it refused to consider non-Crown owned land.

There were various issues with the current Treaty claims process, she said, including a 2008 deadline imposed for Māori to lodge historical grievances.

Although the Green Party proposed an initial $350m fund to buy back Māori land, Davidson said the true cost of such a policy would not be known until after a commission of inquiry is undertaken into the scale of illegal Māori land confiscation.

She said the Greens would repeal that 2008 deadline, and restore the Waitangi Tribunal’s ability to make recommendations about privately held land. This policy was first floated in 2022, in a discussion document launched on Waitangi Day.

At the time, neither Labour nor National supported the Greens’ plan to re-open historical Treaty claims. Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis said reassessing Treaty settlements would create an infinite loop of negotiations and settlements.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis initially said he did not support the Green’s Hoki Whenua Mai plan.

ACT Party leader David Seymour was also opposed to the Hoki Whenua Mai plan, saying involving private land in the Treaty claims process would “crash” land value.

The Greens’ Hoki Whenua Mai policy proposed setting up a register of privately held stolen land, which could then be purchased by the Crown – for Māori – when the current owners choose to sell it.

Davidson said many Pākehā landowners had already voiced support for returning land to Māori. She denied that this policy would negatively impact the current owners of whenua raupatu.

“It’s about restoring justice, not creating further breaches. Again, when land becomes available and for sale – which is up to the current landowners/land renters – it is the Crown’s responsibility to ensure there is a first right of refusal redress, and then to support the return of that land to Māori,” she said.

Many existing Treaty claims settlements have similar clauses for Crown-owned land, giving iwi the first right of refusal to buy land from the Crown in their rohe.