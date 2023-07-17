National, ACT have enough support to form a Government, latest poll suggests

The gap is closing between Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon in the preferred prime minister stakes.

National and ACT have enough support to form a Government, the latest political poll suggests, while the Green Party has clawed back some support after taking a hit in the last poll.

The 1News Verian Poll saw both major parties fall 2 percentage points in support, with National on 35% and Labour on 33%.

ACT was up 1 percentage point on 12% and the Green Party was up 3 percentage points on 10% after it was on 7% in the previous 1News Poll. Te Pāti Māori and New Zealand First were both on 3%.

Those results translated to seats mean National with 46 and ACT with 15 would have 61 – enough to form a Government. That leaves Labour’s 43, the Green Party’s 12 and Te Pāti Māori’s 4, coming to a total of 59.

Twelve per cent of those surveyed did not know or refused to answer.

The poll was taken from July 8 to 12, with 1000 people polled by mobile phones and online.

It paints a better picture for Labour than previous polls released last week, where the party sat at 31% in the Talbot Mills corporate poll and also the Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll.

In the preferred PM results, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was on 24% – down 1 percentage point, National leader Christopher Luxon was on 20%, up 2 percentage points – it is the closest the leaders have been in a 1News Poll since January.

ACT leader David Seymour remains on 7%.

The maximum sampling error for a result of 50% is approximately +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level.