National promises to let under-30s raid their KiwiSavers for rental bonds

National leader Christopher Luxon met students at the University Of Auckland re O-week, where he and housing spokesperson Chris Bishop announced proposed change to allow tenants to use KiwiSaver to pay bonds.

National is promising to allow people under 30 to use some of their KiwiSaver savings to pay for rental bonds.

National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said getting together four weeks rent in advance for a tenancy agreement “is not easy for many people, particularly for students and young graduates, who don’t have a lot of cash”.

“Our policy will mean that people who have some money saved in KiwiSaver accounts will be able to use that money to pay the bond for a rental agreement. The money will be transferred from their KiwiSaver account to Tenancy Services and returned to the KiwiSaver account when the tenancy ends.

“As is currently the case, tenants will also be able to transfer their bond to a new tenancy.”

Bishop said it was a “common-sense change”.

“Young people have told me they’d like to have the option of using their KiwiSaver savings to sort their bond payments, and that this policy will make a difference.”

It would be available for people under 30 and would only be available for five years’ worth of bond payments.

People can access their KiwiSaver savings early only in a limited range of circumstances, including if they are buying their first home, moving permanently overseas or suffering serious financial hardship.

“The next National Government will amend the KiwiSaver Act to implement this change and will put in place any operational changes required between Tenancy Services (run by MBIE) and KiwiSaver providers to make the back-end operation as easy as possible,” Bishop said.

David Boyle, former general manager of investor education at Sorted and now head of sales at Mint Asset Management, questioned the proposal and said there should be broader debate.

“I’m concerned that KiwiSaver is seen as a pot of money to be dipped into from time to time when any specific needs arise. The simple use of KiwiSaver for retirement – and even for your first home deposit – can’t be underestimated.

“Conceptionally is sounds fine especially if the funds are placed back into the KiwiSaver member’s account without them touching it. But there are times bonds don’t get repaid and then the funds are gone and so has the value of that money over the long term not being in the market. I’m also afraid if you open this door just a bit, what else might be deemed appropriate to use KiwiSaver savings for, in the future?”

He said a better outcome could be to stop someone’s contributions until they had saved enough for a bond.

“Even better having an emergency saving account to help for exactly this purpose would make far better sense and have no additional admin costs. Just means a little future planning is needed in advance.”

Dean Anderson, chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Kernel, said it was an irrational policy that would further erode confidence in KiwiSaver.

He said people were already worried about the rules for the scheme being changed.

He said, instead of having a “robust discussion” about how to improve contribution rates, the policy would turn KiwiSaver into a transactional account.

It would make more sense to offer help with bonds via the student loan scheme than from KiwiSaver, he said. “It seems so unrelated to KiwiSaver.”