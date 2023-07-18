Ministers commit to building two new 'high needs' youth justice facilities

The Government plans to build two new youth justice facilities, which are prisons for teenagers, as Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis looks to stop a trend of rooftop protests and disorder.

Davis and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced Tuesday the start of a process to build two high-needs facilities, adding 30 beds to the nationwide youth justice system.

They said these new facilities would house young prisoners with a “high level of need”, which could include significant mental illness or violence issues.

The ministers also announced plans to change the law, so that Oranga Tamariki guards would be allowed to search visitors and imprisoned youth.

Oranga Tamariki currently manages five youth justice facilities, each housing about 30 young prisoners.

There was no timeframe given Tuesday for when these facilities would be built or what the budget was.

While Hipkins initially said they would be built for the most serious youth offenders, in their late teens, Davis said there would be no explicit requirement for the new sites to hold only older teenagers.

Davis said there were issues in youth justice with older teenagers causing trouble, and inspiring others to protest – seen recently with two overnight rooftop protests. The new facilities would be built for young people that posed a greater security risk, and needed more care, Davis said. While law changes would allow more searches, and also give powers for staff to put young people in special secure units if they posed a risk to order in the facility.

He said the limited ability for Oranga Tamariki guards to search young offenders and their visitors also meant “vapes, cellphones and even weapons” were prevalent in the detention facilities.

Hipkins said, “It's become clear that the introduction of 17-year-olds into that system has created challenges, and we need to do things differently.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Minister for Children Kelvin Davis talks about the new youth justice facilities.

While Davis said the plan was that these new sites would mostly hold older teenagers, he did not commit to these being specialist facilities for those 18, 17 and 16-year-olds.

“The idea is to address their needs, the needs of young people. But it depends, even some very young people have very high level needs,” Davis said.

“I have a preference right now for it to be the older end of the spectrum. But we will confirm those details. We haven’t made a decision.”

The youth justice facilities have come under scrutiny in recent months, with allegations of sexual misconduct against staff and staff-sanctioned violence.

Oranga Tamariki has hired former police commissioner Mike Bush to run its youth prisons, after confirming it was investigating two allegations of sexual misconduct. Stuff is aware of another recent sexual misconduct incident involving an Oranga Tamariki staffer.

Over the past month, there have been two rooftop protests, one at Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland and the other at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Canterbury.

And Oranga Tamariki, having stood down a number of staff over conduct concerns, last week posted job adverts on Student Job Search looking to hire casual staff to work in its youth justice facilities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to make an announcement about youth crime.

The advert was taken down after Stuff questioned the ministry about it. Davis said he was concerned about the recruitment and training processes at Oranga Tamariki.

“We need to make sure we have the right people with the right skills in those jobs. I haven’t been happy with the way staff have been recruited or trained,” he told Stuff on Tuesday.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said Tuesday’s announcement was ill thought through.

“It looks a shambles. They're scrambling. They're pulling stuff together and making mistakes,” he said.

In December, as concern mounted about youth crime – especially ram raiding – officials from police, Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Justice voiced concerns about the effectiveness of incarcerating young people.

They warned that these facilities could be an incubator for crime, bringing together troubled and convicted young offenders, who could strengthen their criminal connections while behind bars.