Michael Wood referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee

Michael Wood, who returned to Parliament on Tuesday, was found to have cast a shadow over the “trust and confidence that the public are entitled to expect”.

Wood has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee over the management of his conflict of interests, as he owned shares in companies relevant to his role as a minister.

The Registrar of Pecuniary Interests Sir Maarten Wevers launched an inquiry in June into Wood’s public disclosure of his shares.

Sir Maarten wrote that he was “surprised and concerned” Wood was unable to say if he had read the material MPs are given each year to help them understand the obligation around declaring their interests.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood in his new seat in the House.

“Mr Wood also demonstrated a worrying and ongoing lack of awareness of the need to correct errors and omissions in his pecuniary interest returns,” the report said.

“Mr Wood was very tardy in correcting his prior returns.”

The Privileges Committee considers and report on issues concerning Parliamentary privilege.

Asked by Stuff on Tuesday morning when the inquiry would be concluded, Wood said that question would need to be directed to the Registrar.

Wood said it was good to be back in Parliament on Tuesday, after he resigned as a Cabinet minister in June due to new failures to disclose conflicts of interest related to shareholdings emerged.

It was revealed in June his family trust held shares in Chorus, Spark, and the National Australia Bank that he did not declare.

The minister had already been under scrutiny for not declaring a conflict of interest related to his shareholding in Auckland Airport while working as transport minister.

“It was a real error on my part, and I have apologised for that,” he said on Tuesday.

Wood said he had spent the last few weeks on the ground in his electorate Mt Roskill.

“A lot of people have sort of said look, you silly goose, you got this wrong, you need to sort these things out, get back and get focused on the issues.

“That’s what I’m doing.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has returned to Parliament.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan also made a return to Parliament.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the return of Allan last Friday afternoon.

In the statement, Allan also made an apology to “anyone who has found my behaviour towards them unacceptable”.

Hipkins confirmed Allan was on leave again on July 3, after facing allegations about her office environment, claims she denied.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Allan said she had struggled with her mental health for “a good part of my adult life”.

“That's something I try not to shy away from.”

Allan said she loves her job and has a “fire in my belly for change”.

“So whatever I need to do to be awesome, to be great to work with, but to deliver outcomes for our people, that’s what I’m here to do.”