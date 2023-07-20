Election 2023: Comparing National and Labour's law and order policies

Law and order continues to be one of the greatest political issues leading into October’s election.

Every party has posed ideas for how to reduce crime and tweak the criminal justice system.

The National and Labour parties both want to introduce various new offences or aggravating factors and put policies in place to manage prisoners, both in the youth system – through Oranga Tamariki – and in the adult Corrections facilities.

Here are some of the key law and order policies of the two largest parties that would lead a Government after the election.

National

Boot camps: Create a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category for 10 to 17-year-olds who commit a serious offence at least twice. They will be sent to a Young Offender Military Academy, have electronic monitoring, or be under an intensive supervision order.

Ban gang insignia: Stop gang members from gathering and charge people who post gang-related content online.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon has promised to create tougher sentences for gang members.

Make gang membership an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing.

Limit the discretion judges have when sentencing convicted offenders. The party said judges should not be able to apply more than a 40% sentence discount from the starting point.

Restore the “Three Strikes” law, that forced judges to impose the maximum possible sentence when someone was convicted with a third “serious offence”.

Improve access to rehabilitation programmes for prisoners held on remand while in prison.

Labour

Announced as Government policies this week:

New offence to target ram raiding with the ability for 12 and 13-year-olds to be charged with the offence in the Youth Court.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan announce a new youth justice offence.

Build two new youth justice facilities, which are prisons for teenagers, adding 30 beds to the nationwide youth justice system.

Planned changes to increase sentences for criminals who use or reward children for committing crimes by making it an aggravating factor in the Sentencing Act.

Posting offending behaviour online would be an aggravating factor in sentencing, and it would give the Family Court the ability to require, instead of requesting, young offenders to undertake community activities “such as cleaning graffiti and picking up rubbish”.

Expand the ‘Circuit Breaker’ fast track intervention programme, where information of a child recently placed back in the community will be shared with Oranga Tamariki and a plan on how to deal and support the child is created with community groups.

Create a new intensive and long-term programme for a small group of the “most prolific” recidivist young offenders called the ‘Enhanced Fast Track’ programme.