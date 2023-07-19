New ram raid law to charge 12 year olds, new offence with up to 10 years' jail

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan have detailed a new law that could see ram raiders imprisoned for up to 10 years.

The Government will introduce a ram raid bill, to create a new offence and to allow police to prosecute 12-year-old ram raiders.

Under the proposed law, ram raiders could be imprisoned for up to 10 years, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said. The law change would also mean children who commit ram raids can be charged and tried at the Youth Court.

But the 10-year maximum sentence for ram raiding would not be any different from the existing penalty for burglary, which is also a maximum of 10 years. The difference would be that children under 14 years old could be put on trial for ram raiding, but not burglary.

Under the current system, children aged under 14 can only be convicted for the most serious offences – such as murder and manslaughter. By allowing police to prosecute pre-teen ram raiders at the Youth Court, young repeat offenders could be given ankle bracelets, put into youth justice facilities, or given restrictive bail conditions, such as curfews, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said

“Children and young people do not always receive responses with the right level of immediacy, intensity, or duration to address their needs and the underlying factors that contribute to offending,” Allan said.

Hipkins said existing rehabilitation programmes had worked for “three quarters” of youth offenders, but he said tougher penalties were needed for the other quarter.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Thirsty Liquor bottle store in Wellington's Island Bay was ram-raided in July, then again in November.

“It's a failing that we've got kids in the situation in the first place. We've got to do more to stop that happening. I'm not going to write these kids off,” he said.

In Wellington's Island Bay, Thirsty Liquor owner Chetan Rattan had his store ram-raided three times in about a year. The most recent was in November and he had since installed a concrete bollard and roller door to prevent more.

He knew the culprits were caught at least some of the time but understood, because some were minors, they got off with minor penalties.

News that the Government was cracking down on ram-raiders was "absolutely great", Rattan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan announced the new law with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

"It should have been done before," he said.

Wednesday’s announcement was the third law and order policy released from the Government in as many days.

On Monday, Hipkins announced planned changes to increase sentences for criminals who use children to commit crimes.

And then on Tuesday, he and Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis outlined plans to build two new youth justice facilities for high-risk teenage prisoners.

Davis and Hipkins said the Government would build two new high-needs facilities, adding 30 beds to the nationwide youth justice system.

But there was no timeframe given Tuesday for when these facilities would be built or what the budget was.