Happy birthday Christopher Luxon, wishes Chris Hipkins - before inflation and tax take over in Parliament

It was a rare show of camaraderie between the political rivals.

Fresh from its third law and order announcement this week, the Government was questioned on inflation and tax in Question Time on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins began by wishing Opposition leader Christopher Luxon a happy birthday.

Luxon turned 53 on Wednesday. Luxon then asked Hipkins when he expected inflation in New Zealand to get back down to 3%.

“If you look at the Government agencies, most of them would be forecasting that in the second half of next year,” Hipkins said.

The National leader asked Hipkins if it would be better “instead of spending millions of dollars and thousands of hours in the bureaucracy developing a wealth tax, for that resource to actually have been focused on stopping wasteful spending so that Kiwis can get to keep more of what they earn?”

Hipkins said Luxon failed to acknowledge drivers of spending such as population growth and increased wages for teachers, doctors and nurses.

”I note that he still isn't indicating how the National Party is going to make its promises add up. They keep promising to spend more money and cut money at the same time,” Hipkins said.

The Government announced earlier the Government will introduce a new offence targeting ram raiders.

Under the new law, ram raiders could be imprisoned for up to 10 years, Hipkins said. The law change will also mean children who commit ram raids can be charged and tried at the Youth Court.

On Monday, Hipkins announced planned changes to increase sentences for criminals who use children to commit crimes. The promise originally was to create a new offence with a potential 10-year maximum prison term for people who use young people to commit a crime.

This was corrected by the Government shortly after the Prime Minister's post-Cabinet press conference.

And then on Tuesday, he and Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis outlined plans to build two new youth justice facilities for high-risk teenage prisoners.

National’s Nicola Willis will be asking about tax.